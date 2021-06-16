Macy Unleashes New Single & Video 'Rainbow Eyes'

Wales' rising pop sensation MACY has announced her brand new upbeat pop banger Rainbow Eyes which is out NOW on all major streaming/download platforms. You can listen to the track HERE. The video will be premiered on Friday 18th June HERE.

Arriving just in time for Summer, Rainbow Eyes is laced with MACY's signature sugar-sweet vocals sprinkled over a funky, majestic and upbeat production. The fun and energetic track, is the perfect soundtrack to your Summer BBQ or Hot Tub party as the sun goes down and the music turns up. Lyrically she raises her game yet again, to create playful and suggestive verses with lines such as "You're like a bad addiction with good intentions" and a super-catchy chorus. The rising pop starlet remains tight lipped about the origins of the song, "I've been asked a lot if this was written with Pride Month in mind, or about the huge number of rainbows we've seen during lockdown. I don't want to spoil someone's perception of the song and I love that people have interpreted the lyrics in their own way."

Grammy Award nominated producer LVR (John Legend) takes the reigns once again on the production and co-writes the track. "This song was an incredible amount of fun to create! I think you'll be able to hear that in the track. I've worked with LVR for a long time and we've been collaborating over Zoom this past year. He's absolutely amazing to work with, I can't praise him enough"

The video was shot by Samuel Edwards in Abertillery Local Community Hall over 3 days. "The inspiration was to bring some 80/90's vibes back, like you'd see on old Nickelodeon shows and make it a fun, fast moving and colourful video. It was an absolute joy to make, especially as we had tonnes of balloons, cocktails and lollipops. It's so vibrant and me and my band really enjoyed the shoot."

Hailing from the South Wales Valleys, MACY has always had a love for music. Since the age of 11, MACY quietly honed and developed her Dream Pop/Contemporary R&B music. In 2019/20, MACY was one of 10 artists selected for the PRS Foundation backed artist development scheme: Forté Project, whilst on the project she performed at FOCUS Wales, Sŵn Festival and HUB festival in her breakthrough year. 2020 she received support from the BBC's Launchpad scheme for artists and gained airplay on BBC Introducing, BBC Radio Wales A-list and Amazing Radio for her releases 'Cinema' which was co-written with Violet Skies (Mabel/Tiesto), 'Smoking Gun' and 'Obvious'. 'Smoking Gun' was also added to Spotify's EASY Playlist (379k). She continued 2021 brightly with funding from Help Musicians UK and her 4th single 'Wait'. In total all four singles have amassed over 320,000 streams on Spotify.

Rainbow Eyes by MACY is out NOW on all major streaming/download platforms HERE. The video will be premiered on Friday 18th June HERE.