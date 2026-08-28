Penelope Road Share New Single "NEW MONEY" Ahead of Debut Album

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Atlanta pop-rock band Penelope Road have announced their long-awaited debut album, Maybe In Time, out October 23 via Warner Records. To mark the news, the band shared a new single, 'New Money,' a tongue-in-cheek ode to having enough cash on hand to take someone on a Waffle House date in a thrifted tuxedo.

'New Money' plays like a late-'80s convertible-pop fantasy done Penelope Road style: upbeat drums, big keys, funky guitar licks, and impossibly sticky harmonies. The song was co-written by the band with Daniel Tashian (Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Kacey Musgraves, Real Estate) and produced by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, LANY). The track beams good vibes from the start as Max Moore sings: 'I got a picture, of you and me rolling with the windows down / I'm on a mission, to show you how I'm steppin' now.'

The summery cut follows last month's 'Smile Again,' which is now confirmed to appear on Maybe In Time. A moving tribute to the grounding sensation of seeing your loved one's smile, that song was already a fan-favorite on the road, helping power the band through an extensive run of tour dates and festival stops.

Most recently, Penelope Road have been crisscrossing the country on The Chance Encounter Tour, making appearances at BottleRock, Summerfest, and Lollapalooza, among others. This weekend they wrap up a co-headlining run with Winyah before meeting back up with the Marcus King Band, who they supported in June and joined for covers of Grateful Dead and Bob Seger songs. Their upcoming festival dates include Buffalo's Borderland and Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond.

Penelope Road's Chance Encounter EP landed on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's '10 Best Albums by Georgia Artists in 2025,' alongside names like Teddy Swims and Playboi Carti, with the paper praising the band's 'deft blend of classic rock, soul, and funk.' The October release included the opener 'Chance Encounter' and the early highlight 'Feel It Coming My Way.' The band followed up with a series of live studio recordings and performance videos, including a take on 'Chance Encounter,' a cover of Olivia Dean's 'Man I Need,' and — recorded for The Recording Academy's Reimagined series — a 50th anniversary revival of Eagles' 'Lyin' Eyes.'

Tracklist

1. 'California'

2. 'Smile Again'

3. 'Keep Driving'

4. 'New Money'

5. 'Just Another Night'

6. 'I Wanna Know'

7. 'Monterey'

8. 'Shoes'

9. 'One For The Road'

10. 'Comedown'

11. 'MIA'

12. 'Maybe In Time'

13. 'When The Night Comes Around'

Penelope Road Live Dates

Aug 28 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre %

Aug 29 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre %

Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sep 12 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park *

Sep 13 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca *

Sep 15 – Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Performing Arts *

Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Sep 19 – East Aurora, NY @ Borderland Music Festival ^

Sep 26 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond ^

% co-headlining with Winyah

* supporting Marcus King Band

^ festival

About Penelope Road

Penelope Road is a quintet of twenty-somethings from Atlanta who cover America and The Eagles at their jam-heavy gigs, serving up a mix of pop hooks, funky grooves, and harmonies that would fit into any yacht rock playlist. 'We want people to feel like they're in the '70s,' says Max Moore, guitarist and co-lead singer alongside keyboardist Charles Eastman, 'where everything is happening for real and everyone is fully immersed in the music.'

The band's earthy sound traces back to the college house they lived in — on Penelope Road — where they forged their vintage sound and went viral with clips of them jamming in the attic. Their grassroots following led to a deal with Warner Records, a self-titled 2024 EP, and sold-out dates headlining and supporting acts including Goose and Lake Street Dive. They have also recorded at Diamond Street Studios, run by Tedeschi Trucks Band's Tyler Greenwell, with David Ryan Harris (John Mayer, Alicia Keys), sharing songs such as 'Out Tonight' and 'Flowers (Carry Me Home).'

Penelope Road includes Max Moore (lead vocals/guitar), Charles Eastman (lead vocals/keys), Koan Roy-Meighoo (vocals/guitar), James Kopp (bass), and Anthony Smith (drums).

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine | Hi-res



Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine | Hi-res

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