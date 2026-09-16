Hilary Duff Wraps UK Tour Leg at O2 Arena, Teases 2027 Dates

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Multiplatinum global superstar Hilary Duff closed out the UK leg of her acclaimed world tour, the lucky me tour, promoted by Live Nation, with her second sold out show at London's The O2 Arena.

The night culminated in a confetti-filled encore of 'What Dreams Are Made Of,' bringing the room to its feet in a celebratory finale. As confetti rained down, the audience was met with one final surprise as the confetti featured the message '2027 More Dates Loading' and a countdown clock starting at 7:15:30:00 appeared on the screens and Duff's website, hinting at the next chapter of Duff's live journey. More details are expected when the clock reaches 00:00.

Earlier in the night, the crowd erupted in applause as Duff chugged a pint of Pimm's while wearing a Princess Diana of Wales t-shirt.

Marking her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades, the lucky me tour celebrates her critically acclaimed sixth studio album luck… or something, which Rolling Stone, Billboard and Variety all named one of the 'Best Albums of 2026.'

Following showstopping sold-out performances across North America, the UK, and Ireland, the epic world tour is scheduled to continue next month in New Zealand and Australia, before returning to Canada and heading to Mexico in Jan/Feb 2027.

About Hilary Duff

One of the defining stars of her generation, multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff returns to the pop world with her boldest and most self-assured project yet, luck… or something. Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003's 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting 'So Yesterday' and 'Come Clean'), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times-bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film, including her award-nominated turn on Darren Star's 'Younger.'

Now signed to Atlantic Records, Duff launched a thrilling new chapter with her sixth studio album, luck... or something, her first new music since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. (a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers, including Tove Lo and Ed SHeeran). luck… or something debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, marking Duff's highest chart position since 2007 and becoming the second-largest debut for a female artist this year. Garnering critical praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Associated Press, Pitchfork, Glamour and more, the project officially became her sixth career Top 5 entry while simultaneously landing at #2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. Internationally, luck… or something has soared to the top of the charts with Top 5 debuts in 6 countries, including #1 in Canada and Australia.

Marking her first major tour in over 18 years, Duff's global headline 'the lucky me tour' spans seven countries, with dates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand including sold-out performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Duff also surprised fans with the release of (Mine), a seven-song EP featuring newly re-recorded renditions of her greatest hits including 'Come Clean (Mine)' and the beloved anthem, 'What Dreams Are Made Of (Mine).'

Photo Credit: Live Nation Concerts & Hilary Duff HQ



Photo Credit: Live Nation Concerts & Hilary Duff HQ

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