Mackenzie Shivers Headlines Littlefield This October

New York folk-pop artist Mackenzie Shivers will headline Littlefield in Gowanus, Brooklyn on Sunday, October 6th with support from Brooklyn-based artists Hallie Spoor and Captain Tallen & the Benevolent Entities.

Shivers will be joined by Kevin Salem on guitar, Alex Minier on bass, Joanna Schubert on keys/synth, and Cody Rahn on drums. The show is a continued celebration of Shivers's fourth LP, primrose was in season, and her follow-up EP but i cried for violets, released earlier this year.

Produced by frequent collaborator Kevin Salem (Emmylou Harris, Rachel Yamagata), primrose was in season paints a powerful portrait of inner fragility and strength that's at once gossamer and deeply profound. Through textures that are handmade and vibrant, Shivers examines who she is in the wake of loss and transition, all the while pulling each listener into a stunning musical terrain, providing “one of the most stirring listens of 2024” (Stereo Embers). The self-portrait she paints is honest and flawed, shimmering and spirited. Based in The Hudson Valley, Shivers “delivers a crafty 21st century update of the region's established alt-folk sound with elements of dance beats and electric guitar akin to early Sia” (Rock and Roll Globe). Listening to her work leaves you with no doubt that you've entered the intimate and imaginative world of its creator.

Tickets to Littlefield are on sale now.

Mackenzie Shivers at Littlefield with Hallie Spoor, Captain Tallen & the Benevolent Entities OCT 6, 2024, 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Doors 7:00 pm | First Set 7:30 pm

Tickets $12 ADV | $15 DOS

21+

Photo Credit: Emma Mead

