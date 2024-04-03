Mac McAnally Honors Jimmy Buffett At The Tennessee State Capitol Ahead Of Los Angeles Tribute Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, acclaimed singer/songwriter, musician and producer Mac McAnally and fellow members of The Coral Reefer Band were joined by State Representatives at the Tennessee State Capitol to honor the life and legacy of Jimmy Buffett.



“A bunch of us Coral Reefers had the privilege of representing our beloved brother and boss Jimmy Buffett as he was honored by the Tennessee Legislature on Monday, April 1. There was singing and storytelling and bi-partisan good times. And nobody yelled April Fools! Jimmy would be proud. Thank you, Rep. Caleb Hemmer for getting the (beach) ball rolling,” McAnally said.



McAnally is set to release two highly anticipated new songs this Friday, April 5 that are sure to delight music fans, especially Parrot Heads. The beautiful “Oysters and Pearls,” a tune that was co-written and previously released by Buffett, takes on a whole new meaning since the legendary musician’s passing last year. McAnally honors Buffett by staying true to the infamous island, tropical sound while using his unique vocals to add a sense of soulfulness and emotion to the heartfelt song.



“All The Way Around” paints a vivid picture of life for someone who is curious, adventurous and determined to live life to the fullest. McAnally, who knows a thing or two about traveling “All The Way Around”, wrote the song in anticipation for a performance in Antarctica. The upbeat yet laid back track is sure to become a fan favorite that gets everyone on their feet and wanting more from the talented artist. The two new songs exclusively premiered and are actively playing now on Radio Margaritaville. They will be available everywhere on Friday.

Next up, McAnally will proudly be stepping into the role of musical director for the upcoming “Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett” Concert at The Hollywood Bowl on April 11. McAnally will be joined by The Coral Reefer Band along with Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Snoop Dogg, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Jake Owen, Pitbull, and many more.



McAnally is currently on tour with sold out shows all around the country where fans can hear the The 10x CMA Musician of the Year play all the incredible music from his extensive catalog including his own hits and see for themselves the mind-blowing talent of the man who has written, produced and sang for decades with no sign of slowing down.



For more info and tickets to see Mac on tour, please visit http://www.macmcanally.com.