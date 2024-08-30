Mabel Releases New Single 'Chat'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British award-winning, platinum-selling artist Mabel is back with her brand new single 'Chat', out now.



Following a sensational debut performance of 'Chat' at Notting Hill Carnival in the UK this past weekend, Mabel has today released the infectious new single. Co-produced by Stryv, 'Chat' sees Mabel express the beauty of slowing down romantic relationships and exploring the art of conversation. With its rhythmic afroswing production and Mabel's signature enchanting vocals, 'Chat' continues this exciting new era for one of the UK's brightest artists.

The track also arrives with an accompanying visualizer shot by Toby Haygarth, which perfectly encapsulates the tender moments of Notting Hill Carnival, creating an ode to love with the vibrant and beautiful backdrop of the cultural celebration. Watch the official visualizer for 'Chat' HERE.



Speaking about the single Mabel revealed: "Chat is a song for the summer. A simple love song because the best kind of love doesn't have to be complicated. When you find a person that you can say all the things on your mind to, and that all consuming feeling takes over."



Following a return to her R&B roots on 'Vitamins' earlier this year, and the release of empowering anthems 'Look At My Body Pt.II'featuring Shygirl, which Stereogum praised for "questioning the male gaze" and celebrating "the power of the divine feminine," with PAPER Magazine hailing it as "slinky and sleazy in a deeply appealing way," and 'Female Intuition' - the latter of which, Rolling Stone said in their exclusive conversation with Mabel "captures the star learning to trust her decision-making in life and in her art," adding that the track is "indicative of the energy she's tapping into" with her upcoming music. The song was also named ELLE UK's #1 song of the summer. With these releases and more on the horizon, 2024 is bringing a fresh and exhilarating reintroduction to the BRIT award-winning artist you thought you knew.



Earlier this week, Mabel surprised fans at Notting Hill Carnival to perform fan-favourite 'Finders Keepers', in addition to new single 'Chat'. The performance follows several festival slot appearances across Europe this past summer including BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, Primavera Sound, Open'er festival and more. Mabel also joined forces with rising Ghanaian star Black Sherif for the positive anthem "Zero."

ABOUT MABEL

Mabel, born Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey, is one of the UK's brightest popstars. She has amassed twelve top 20 singles with hits like 'Don't Call Me Up', 'My Lover' and 'Fine Line', two UK top 3 albums and won Best Female Solo at the BRITs. Mabel released her platinum-selling debut album 'High Expectations' in 2019 - the biggest-selling debut by a British woman that year. Released in 2022, Mabel's sophomore album 'About Last Night' became her highest charting release to date, debuting at number two on the Official Charts and received critical acclaim from the likes of NME, The Observer and DIY. Mabel has now surpassed over 4.5 billion streams, and 8 million singles sold worldwide. She has also graced the cover of numerous publications including British GQ, Glamour, ES Mag and more.

Photo credit: Simone Beyene

