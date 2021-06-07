MWALIM to Release PARADISE Over PEACE

Multi-disciplinary artist, MWALIM DaPhunkee Professor, shifts from his role as playwright and spokenword artist, back into musician/composer/singer/producer with the release of "PARADISE over PEACE" a jazzy-soul-pop kinda groove featuring afro-cuban jazz drumming by The ZYG 808. Released on all streaming platforms on June 6th, this mellow little dance groove is the first single from MWALIM's forthcoming album "Downstreeter's Suite" (Midnight Groove Recordings/Liberation Multimedia, 2021). In true Gemini spirit, MWALIM offers both a soul-pop/Bippie version and a NuJazz/Afrobeat version for listener's enjoyment.

It's been seven years since MWALIM's last solo release, with the mostly instrumental "Awakened by a Noon Day Sun" (MGR/LM3/Spirit Wind, 2014) before his artistic focus became his role as keyboardist and songwriter for The GroovaLottos, co-producing the band's debut album, "Ask Yo' Mama"; earning a total of six Grammy nominations on the project. The GroovaLottos, along with a collective of affiliated artists and bands, created what is now called the 'Southcoast Thump & Soul' brand, a cross-genre wave of music dropping every month, as produced at Polyphonic Studios in Buzzard's Bay, where The GroovaLottos are the house studio band.

Dubbed the 'Godfather of Southcoast Thump & Soul' MWALIM took the pandemic as an opportunity to focus on music production, building and opening Polyphonic Studios as a recording studio and digital content creation company; producing podcasts, audiobooks, music recordings, and sound design for media projects. Creating the space as a combination 'virtual Brill Building' and 'modern Muscle Shoals', "PARADISE

