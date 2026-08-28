Saint Ludo Releases New Single '808' Featuring CAP1TALA

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Saint Ludo has released her first single of the year, '808,' a Dubstep and rap-blended track featuring West London rapper, producer and artist Cap1talA.

'808' sees Saint Ludo deliver a club-ready instrumental with an explosive 808-beat that Cap1talA complements with gritty bars across two verses of contemporary grime. Driven by buzzy percussion and a pounding bassline, the resulting fusion of UK bass, grime and dub further cements Saint Ludo as one of the UK's most distinctive and exciting new talents.

Off the back of an album and three successful single releases in 2026, Cap1talA has amassed co-signs from the likes of Wu-ang, Maxo Kream, Sekou, Asap Nast, AJ Tracey and many more along with over 350,000 monthly listeners and a 50k increase in social followers since the start of the year.

This single follows on from the previously released 'Subliminals' featuring MC Kasst 8, an infectious track which received praise from DJ Mag, Complex UK, Dance Wax Magazine and BBC Radio 1. '808' was teased as part of Saint Ludo's viral Boiler Room set in India earlier this year, which has amassed 1.1 million views on YouTube so far and continues to raise daily. Last weekend, Ludo also teased '808' as part of her set at All Points East, with a surprise performance from Cap1talA, and it will also feature as part of an upcoming set at Reading & Leeds Festival this year.

Speaking on the track, Ludo says… 'It says it in the intro - this record is dedicated to all the lovers of the 808 - listen at your own risk.'

Saint Ludo is an Italian-born, London-based DJ and producer pushing a high-impact, vocal-driven take on UK bass. Blending UKG, jungle and grime energy into fast, unpredictable club sets, she's built a reputation for pure dancefloor intensity. Immersed in the sounds of hip-hop and grime growing up, Saint Ludo took its fundamentals and continues to create the surprising beats and instrumentals weaved with rap vocals. She joins the likes of Nia Archives, Skrillex, fred again… who are driving the genre forward with creative dancefloor sets.

In 2016, she founded her independent record label and party series Femme Culture, a community-based collective space providing support for women and LGBTQ+ artists in electronic music. Seeing herself as a DJ curator, she continues to spread the joyous sounds of UK bass and dubstep and push the boundaries of the genre, and wants to be an entry point for kids to discover dance music.

She has recently supported Sammy Virji on the North American leg of his tour, and will be bringing her sets to festival stages across the UK including Reading & Leeds, All Points East and Woodland Dance Project.

Photo Credit: Yasmin Huseyin



Photo Credit: Yasmin Huseyin

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