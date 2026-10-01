MPH to Launch HERE, FOREVER World Tour January 2027
The tour will include stops at Regency in San Francisco, Cermak Hall in Chicago and Earthhall in London.
UK producer MPH has announced dates for his 2027 Here, Forever: World Tour. The headline run, which is his largest to date, will kick off on January 15 at Regency in San Francisco and include shows at Cermak Hall in Chicago, IL (January 29) and Blackbox in Charlotte, NC (January 30). He'll launch the UK/European leg on February 5 at Earthhall in London.
The artist ticket pre-sale began October 1, at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale will begin on Friday, October 2, at 10:00AM local time.
Before his 2027 outing, MPH will launch the North American leg of his 2026 tour on October 2 at REALM in Portland, OR. It concludes with a November 28 show at Knockdown Center in New York City. He'll also perform at III Points Festival in Miami (October 17), Haunted Fest in Columbus, OH (October 30) and EDC Orlando (November 6). MPH Will Close out 2026 with a series of performances in Australia and New Zealand.
He has played numerous festivals already this year, including Ultra Miami, where Sebastian Ingrosso invited him to join Swedish House Mafia's headlining set, EDC Las Vegas, Lightning in a Bottle, Tomorrowland, Parklife, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and CRSSD Festival.
MPH's new album, Here, Forever, will be released on November 20 via DisOrder/Capitol Records. Here, Forever is pure peak-time heat — all gas, no brakes – with tracks like the rowdy 'Warlord' and 'Mirage,' MPH's collaboration with Skrillex, which EDM.com praised as 'a party-starter with teeth, moving with a restless precision and doing exactly what a festival record is supposed to do…' The album also includes 'Long Goodbye,' his collaboration with songwriter/vocalist Nathan Nicholson, and 'Unconditional.'
Hailed as 'one of the best producers out there right now' by Dancing Astronaut, MPH sits at the bleeding edge of UK garage and bassline's global revival. He has built an impressive discography that spans high-energy originals, chart-worthy collaborations and remixes for global stars including Calvin Harris, Chris Lake, Foster The People, Anderson .Paak, Four Tet, Sammy Virji and Tokimonsta.
MPH – Tour Dates
2026
10/2 – Portland, OR – REALM *
10/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Breakaway Music Festival (B2B Gorgon City)
10/8 – Mexico City – Looloo *
10/9 – Atlanta, GA – District Atlanta *
10/16 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick *
10/17 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival
10/17 – Miami, FL – Clubspace
10/21 – Amsterdam, NL – Chicago Social *
10/22 – Amsterdam, NL – DGTL
10/23 – Amsterdam, NL - Gashouder
10/29 – Nashville, TN – Night We Met*
10/30 – Columbus, OH – Haunted Fest
10/31 – Vancouver, BC – Vancouver Convention Centre
11/6 – Orlando, FL – EDC Orlando
11/7 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston *
11/13 – Washington, DC – A.I. Warehouse *
11/14 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *
11/15 – Austin, TX – Seismic Dance Event
11/20 – Liverpool, UK – 24 Kitchen Street *
11/21 – Manchester, UK – WHP
11/27 – Toronto, ON – Black Creek Assembly *
11/28 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center *
12/27 – Auckland, NZ – Hiddenvalley
12/29 – Vic, AUS – Beyond the Valley
12/30 – Wanaka, NZ – Rhythm & Alps
12/31 – Brisbane, AUS - Wildlands
2027
1/1 – Sydney, AUS – Field Day
1/2 – Perth, AUS – Wildlands
1/15 – San Francisco, CA – Regency *
1/21 – Miami, FL – Groovecruise
1/25 – Miami, FL – Groovecruise
1/29 – Chicago, IL – Cermak Hall *
1/30 – Charlotte, NC – Blackbox *
2/5 – London, UK – Earthhall *
2/6 – Dublin, IE – Block *
2/11 – Glasgow, UK – Berkeley Suite *
2/12 – Manchester, UK – Locker *
2/13 – Leeds, UK – The Warehouse *
2/19 – Amsterdam, NL - Shelter
3/4 – Hakuba, Japan – Snow Machine
3/5 – Hakuba, Japan – Snow Machine
3/12 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz *
3/13 – Paris, FR – Sacré *
* headline show
Photo Credit: Sully
Photo Credit: Sully
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