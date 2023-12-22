MORGXN Unveils New Song 'To Be Human' From Upcoming Album 'BEACON'

MORGXN releases new song "To Be Human" from upcoming album 'BEACON' set for release on February 2.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

“To Be Human,” the new song from rising Nashville star MORGXN, debuts today.

The track is taken from MORGXN's much anticipated third studio album, BEACON, set for release February 2. The forthcoming record will also feature previously shared singles “Fading,” “My Revival,” “Young & In Love,” “Modern Man” and title track “Beacon.”

MORGXN shares how “To Be Human” came to life, “This was the first zoom session when the pandemic started and I was scared by a lot of the uncertainty in both my life and in the world. But it turned into 2 days of me and Mikky Ekko mostly waxing poetic about life stories and hopes and fears. That all of life is like a mystery and even the strongest people fall apart sometimes. That's the journey.”

Coming into the making of BEACON with over 100 songs, MORGXN teamed up with producer Marshall Altman (Natasha Bedingfield, Matt Nathanson, Citizen Cope) who helped pare them down into a collection of his most powerful tracks.

“We recorded it with a band, which I've never done before,” MORGXN says. “It's real musicians playing the songs. Real strings! It's not synthetically created in a laboratory.” He continues, “And there's a choir! With my first album, I was told I could not record a choir… But for this record, I wasn't playing—I put a choir on almost every song.”

Nashville born and bred artist Morgan Isaac Karr, best known as MORGXN, released his debut album vital in 2018 including the hit lead single “home” featuring Walk The Moon. The track was a Top 10 Alternative Radio hit—landing on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart and Billboard Rock Airplay Chart—cited by Billie Eilish as one of the inspirations behind her Grammy-award-winning song “bad guy.”

He then released MERIDIAN [extended edition] a deluxe version of his beloved MERIDIAN vol 1 and vol 2 EPs. In 2021, he performed his viral hit song “WONDER” alongside Sara Bareilles on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In his two years as an independent artist, his self-released music exceeded 200M streams. He recently signed to Nettwerk Music Group and has announced his upcoming studio album, BEACON.

MORGXN LIVE

February 2—Nashville, TN—East Room
February 7—New York, NY—Rockwood Music Hall
February 10—Los Angeles, LA—Hotel Cafe

photo credit: Jen Rosenstein



