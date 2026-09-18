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MNEK Releases BULLDOZER!!, First Studio Album in Eight Years

The GRAMMY-nominated artist will embark on THE!! BULLDOZER!! TOUR!!, a 15-date run across the UK and Europe.

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MNEK Releases BULLDOZER!!, First Studio Album in Eight Years

Multi-GRAMMY & BRIT nominated singer, songwriter and trailblazer, MNEK, has released 'BULLDOZER!!', his first studio album in eight years. Listen here.

Preceded by the singles 'REVERSE!!', 'OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!' and 'MUSCLE MARYS..', 'BULLDOZER!!' is a record MNEK himself describes as his 'most certain piece of work' – an album only he could make. It's a bright, bold and daring body of work, rooted in the sounds and culture that raised him, as well as the experiences of being an out-and-proud queer Black man from South London.

Across 11 tracks, MNEK explores myriad topics, including queer masculinity, body image, desire, unapologetically taking up space, and the concept of the 'American Dream'.

He explains: 'BULLDOZER!!, to me, is all about breaking through walls that others build of us and we build for ourselves. Making this album has healed a part of me that was really broken and scared to share my world. This music has been mine for a while and I'm so excited that it can now be yours.'

Following a summer of performances at Trans Mission, Pride in London and All Points East with Zara Larsson, MNEK is hitting the road for the first time in seven years with 'THE!! BULLDOZER!! TOUR!!'. Kicking off at Thekla in Bristol on 7 November, the 15-date run will travel across the UK and Europe, including a stop at London's iconic KOKO on 13 November. Tickets are available here.

Tracklist

1. REVERSE!!

2. THE WALL!!

3. LADY!!

4. OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!

5. GARGANTUAN!!

6. MUSCLE MARYS..

7. WANNA BE WANTED!!

8. LUST4!!

9. DIRTY LITTLE SECRET!!

10. WORLD DOESN'T HAVE TO BE SUCH A SCARY PLACE!!

11. CALIFORNIA..

THE!! BULLDOZER!! TOUR!! 2026 Dates

November 7 - Bristol Thekla

November 8 - Birmingham XOYO

November 9 - Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse

November 11 - Dublin Academy Green Room

November 12 - Manchester Gorilla

November 13 - London KOKO

November 15 - Brighton Concorde 2

November 23 - Barcelona Razzmatazz 3

November 25 - Zurich Exil

November 27 - Paris Alhambra

November 28 - Cologne Luxor

November 29 - Amsterdam Tolhuistuin

December 1 - Berlin Hole⁴⁴

December 2 - Copenhagen Pumpehuset

December 3 - Oslo John Dee

Click Here to Get Tickets
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