MNEK Releases New Single 'Oh No!! All The Boys!!'

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MNEK has released a new single titled OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!, adding to the British singer-songwriter and producer's catalog of solo work.

Following the release of 'REVERSE!!' and a headline performance at London Pride in Trafalgar Square earlier this month, 'OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!' marks the second single from 'BULLDOZER!!' — MNEK's first full-length record since the 2018 debut album 'Language'. The track splices together classic '90s-core house and bright, maximalist production to deliver what MNEK describes as a heartbreak-cringe anthem.

'I wanted to write a song about the cringe we sometimes feel when we close our eyes and think about past relationships that could have gone better,' MNEK explains. 'I've been performing it this summer and I think it's a very relatable song, but also just a huge, very anthemic pop-house banger. I worked on the song's production with Jon Shave and was really inspired by Livin Joy's 'Dreamer' and Black Box's 'Ride on Time' from a sonic POV. I'm excited to get to share more new music from the album and I hope people enjoy it.'

'OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!' also drops alongside an official video shot at the debut BULLDOZER!! BALL at Ty Tea Venti XL in New York. Directed by Khari McCloud, it features guest appearances from US comedian Rickey Thomson, ballroom pioneer MikeQ, singer and rapper Miss Ash B, and choreographer Omari Wiles.

'OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!' is out now: https://mnek.lnk.to/onatb

The new album 'BULLDOZER!!' arrives September 18th.

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