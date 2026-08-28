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MNEK Releases New Single MUSCLE MARYS.. Ahead of BULLDOZER!! Album

The track follows singles REVERSE!! and OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!! from the same forthcoming record.

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MNEK Releases New Single MUSCLE MARYS.. Ahead of BULLDOZER!! Album

Multi-GRAMMY & BRIT nominated singer, songwriter and trailblazer, MNEK, is back with new single, 'MUSCLE MARYS..' — the third taste of his forthcoming new album, 'BULLDOZER!!'.

Dropping on the heels of MNEK's 'BULLDOZER!!' artwork/tracklist reveal and sharing the stage with Zara Larsson at All Points East in London last weekend, 'MUSCLE MARYS..' lands as a thoughtful, breezy slice of classic UKG-inflected pop, written around core themes of body image and positivity.

'MUSCLE MARYS.. is a song I wrote about body image and what I feel a lot of men of a certain size deal with but don't always know how to articulate', MNEK explains. 'This song is me figuring it out and it shows a more vulnerable side to the BULLDOZER!! world. It's one of my favourite songs I've ever put out, I hope people enjoy it too.'

Following blockbuster visuals to first two album singles 'REVERSE!!' and 'OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!', 'MUSCLE MARYS..' is also accompanied by its own official video, directed by Berlin/London-based director and film-maker, Ben Galster.

'BULLDOZER!!' is out September 18th.

Tracklist

1. REVERSE!!

2. THE WALL!!

3. LADY!!

4. OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!

5. GARGANTUAN!!

6. MUSCLE MARYS..

7. WANNA BE WANTED!!

8. LUST!!

9. DIRTY LITTLE SECRET!!

10. WORLD DOESN'T HAVE TO BE SUCH A SCARY PLACE!!

11. CALIFORNIA..

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