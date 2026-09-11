MIT FUTURE FEST Poster Open Call to Accept Submissions

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MIT Future Fest is accepting submissions for its inaugural poster open call, seeking a visual that captures the festival's mission, 'Where the Future is Made,' and reflects the intersection of science, technology, art and design that drives the festival.

The winning design could become the official poster used across MIT's digital and print communications and displayed throughout MIT Future Fest 2026.

The open call offers a free VIP Pass, a MIT Future Fest merch bundle, a $500 honorarium*, and the chance to design the inaugural MIT Future Fest Official Poster.

Submissions are open through Friday, September 17. Eligibility and submission details are available at MITFutureFest.org.

About MIT Future Fest

MIT Future Fest is a new five-day festival, opening MIT's doors to the world September 30–October 4, 2026.

The inaugural edition brings together over 100 visionary leaders working on the frontiers of AI, quantum, health, climate, energy, public policy, contemporary art, design, and more. Speakers like filmmaker and artist Kahlil Joseph, MoMA senior curator of architecture and design Paola Antonelli, architect Carlo Ratti, designer and computer scientist Skylar Tibbits, interdisciplinary artist and designer Behnaz Farahi, inventor of the iPod Tony Fadell, MIT Quantum lead Danna Freedman, rock climber and bionicist Hugh Herr, and aerospace engineer Danielle Wood will tackle some of the future's most fascinating questions in a range of panels, open laboratories, immersive exhibitions, and evening performances.

General Release passes are now available, with a limited-time 10% discount, at mitfuturefest.org.

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