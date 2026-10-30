Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
MINISTRY Releases Final Album HATE TO GO (TAKE OUT OR DELIVERY)
Al Jourgensen leads the band on a final album featuring 10 tracks about societal collapse and robot takeover.
Ministry's final album, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), is out now on Cleopatra Records. With 10 tracks about societal collapse, frauds in charge and the impending robot takeover, Al Jourgensen is officially exiting as loud as he came onto the scene.
'I'm proud of what I've accomplished,' says Jourgensen, who's been recognized as a pioneer of industrial music with a history built upon 17 studio albums, 8 live releases, 8 side projects, multiple touring campaigns across 5 continents, an autobiography, 2 documentaries, the administration of last rites no less than 3 times, and the countless numbers of devoted acolytes and fans.
'I'm amazed at the path that it's taken, from With Sympathy to where we're at today, and all points in between,' he adds. 'It's been quite a ride, but I'm completely at peace with the fact that it's done.'
Alongside the album release, Ministry shares a new single, 'Crickets,' that warns of fascism repeating itself in 2026 and imploring people to start speaking up before it's too late. It's accompanied by a music video directed by Dean Karr (Korn, Queens of the Stone Age, Ozzy Osbourne).
'Crickets' follows previous singles from Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), including 'Singularity,' 'Burned Out' and 'We Hate.'
Ministry's 17th and final release also features one final collaboration with legacy member Paul Barker on the ending album track 'We're Still Here,' alongside the handiwork of current Ministry bandmates, guitarists Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto, bassist Paul D'Amour, sampler/synth player John Bechdel and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña.
Tracklist
1. Crickets
2. Voices of Hate
3. Clown Car
4. We Hate
5. Delete
6. Grifter
7. The White Man Lied*
8. Singularity
9. Burned Out
10. We're Still Here (ft. Paul Barker)
*does not appear on cassette or vinyl editions
Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) is available in several formats including vinyl, CD, cassettes and digital, also including several vinyl variants and box sets:
- Green & Black Splatter LP
- Silver & Black Splatter LP
- Coke Bottle Green LP
- Box Set: Green Splatter LP, Picture LP, 7-inch, CD
- Box Set: Purple Marble LP, Picture LP, 7-inch, CD
Ministry will bring tracks from Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) and other classic hits on the road in 2027 with an international goodbye tour. The Goodbye Europe Tour with special guest Die Krupps begins April 2027. It will be followed by a full U.S. run, to be announced. The European tour dates will feature exclusive meet and greet opportunities with Al Jourgensen, also including a photo op, souvenir laminate pass, silk screen poster and final European tour coin.
In the meantime, Ministry has a few final dates for 2026, including Australia's Good Things Festival and side dates. More information and tickets are available at MinistryBand.com.
Ministry Australia 2026 Dates
December 4 Melbourne, VIC @ Good Things Festival
December 5 Sydney, NSW @ Good Things Festival
December 6 Brisbane, QLD @ Good Things Festival
December 8, Sydney, NSW @ Liberty Hall*
December 10, Adelaide, SA @ Hindley St Music Hall*
*new date announcement, on sale Friday, September 18
Ministry Goodbye Europe 2027 Tour
April 2 Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
April 3 Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage
April 4 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
April 6 Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
April 7 Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
April 9 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
April 10 London, UK @ Troxy
April 12 Paris, FR @ Bataclan
April 14 Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
April 15 Barcelona, ES @ Paral-lel
April 17 Lausanne, CH @ Docks
April 18 Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
April 19 Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
April 21 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín
April 22 Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
April 24 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
April 25 Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
April 26 Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
April 27 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
April 29 Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
May 1 Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture
About Ministry
Born in 1981 in Chicago, Ministry has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, Ministry was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the '80s. Ministry's output began with four 12' singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP With Sympathy in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did Ministry, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums Twitch (1986), The Land of Rape and Honey (1988), and The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste (1989). With the release of Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and The Way to Suck Eggs (1992), Ministry hit an all-time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, Ministry has been nominated for a Grammy award six times. Eight more albums would follow before an indefinite break in 2013, only to be unearthed again in 2018 with AmeriKKKant, continuing to reflect Jourgensen's views on the frightening state of society and politics. The 2021 album Moral Hygiene marked a new creative era of Jourgensen and the band. It was followed by Ministry's 16th studio album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, released in 2024 as well as The Squirrely Years Revisited with reworked songs from the band's synth pop era in 2025. Ministry's final album, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) is set for release on October 30, 2026 via Cleopatra Records.
Photo Credit: Derick Smith
Photo Credit: Derick Smith
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