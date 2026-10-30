MINISTRY Releases Final Album HATE TO GO (TAKE OUT OR DELIVERY)

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ministry's final album, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), is out now on Cleopatra Records. With 10 tracks about societal collapse, frauds in charge and the impending robot takeover, Al Jourgensen is officially exiting as loud as he came onto the scene.

'I'm proud of what I've accomplished,' says Jourgensen, who's been recognized as a pioneer of industrial music with a history built upon 17 studio albums, 8 live releases, 8 side projects, multiple touring campaigns across 5 continents, an autobiography, 2 documentaries, the administration of last rites no less than 3 times, and the countless numbers of devoted acolytes and fans.

'I'm amazed at the path that it's taken, from With Sympathy to where we're at today, and all points in between,' he adds. 'It's been quite a ride, but I'm completely at peace with the fact that it's done.'

Alongside the album release, Ministry shares a new single, 'Crickets,' that warns of fascism repeating itself in 2026 and imploring people to start speaking up before it's too late. It's accompanied by a music video directed by Dean Karr (Korn, Queens of the Stone Age, Ozzy Osbourne).

'Crickets' follows previous singles from Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), including 'Singularity,' 'Burned Out' and 'We Hate.'

Ministry's 17th and final release also features one final collaboration with legacy member Paul Barker on the ending album track 'We're Still Here,' alongside the handiwork of current Ministry bandmates, guitarists Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto, bassist Paul D'Amour, sampler/synth player John Bechdel and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña.

Tracklist

1. Crickets

2. Voices of Hate

3. Clown Car

4. We Hate

5. Delete

6. Grifter

7. The White Man Lied*

8. Singularity

9. Burned Out

10. We're Still Here (ft. Paul Barker)

*does not appear on cassette or vinyl editions

Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) is available in several formats including vinyl, CD, cassettes and digital, also including several vinyl variants and box sets:

Green & Black Splatter LP

Silver & Black Splatter LP

Coke Bottle Green LP

Box Set: Green Splatter LP, Picture LP, 7-inch, CD

Box Set: Purple Marble LP, Picture LP, 7-inch, CD

Ministry will bring tracks from Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) and other classic hits on the road in 2027 with an international goodbye tour. The Goodbye Europe Tour with special guest Die Krupps begins April 2027. It will be followed by a full U.S. run, to be announced. The European tour dates will feature exclusive meet and greet opportunities with Al Jourgensen, also including a photo op, souvenir laminate pass, silk screen poster and final European tour coin.

In the meantime, Ministry has a few final dates for 2026, including Australia's Good Things Festival and side dates. More information and tickets are available at MinistryBand.com.

Ministry Australia 2026 Dates

December 4 Melbourne, VIC @ Good Things Festival

December 5 Sydney, NSW @ Good Things Festival

December 6 Brisbane, QLD @ Good Things Festival

December 8, Sydney, NSW @ Liberty Hall*

December 10, Adelaide, SA @ Hindley St Music Hall*

*new date announcement, on sale Friday, September 18

Ministry Goodbye Europe 2027 Tour

April 2 Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

April 3 Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage

April 4 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

April 6 Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

April 7 Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

April 9 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

April 10 London, UK @ Troxy

April 12 Paris, FR @ Bataclan

April 14 Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

April 15 Barcelona, ES @ Paral-lel

April 17 Lausanne, CH @ Docks

April 18 Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

April 19 Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

April 21 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín

April 22 Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

April 24 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

April 25 Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

April 26 Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

April 27 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

April 29 Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

May 1 Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

About Ministry

Born in 1981 in Chicago, Ministry has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, Ministry was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the '80s. Ministry's output began with four 12' singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP With Sympathy in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did Ministry, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums Twitch (1986), The Land of Rape and Honey (1988), and The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste (1989). With the release of Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and The Way to Suck Eggs (1992), Ministry hit an all-time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, Ministry has been nominated for a Grammy award six times. Eight more albums would follow before an indefinite break in 2013, only to be unearthed again in 2018 with AmeriKKKant, continuing to reflect Jourgensen's views on the frightening state of society and politics. The 2021 album Moral Hygiene marked a new creative era of Jourgensen and the band. It was followed by Ministry's 16th studio album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, released in 2024 as well as The Squirrely Years Revisited with reworked songs from the band's synth pop era in 2025. Ministry's final album, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery) is set for release on October 30, 2026 via Cleopatra Records.

Photo Credit: Derick Smith



Photo Credit: Derick Smith

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 07 Hrs 40 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone