Ministry to Release Final Album and Launch Goodbye Tour After 45 Years

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MINISTRY and founder Al Jourgensen have announced plans to release the band's final studio album and embark on a farewell tour, bringing a 45-year run in industrial music to a close. The album, HATE TO GO (TAKE OUT OR DELIVERY), is set for release on October 30 via Cleopatra Records, and a first single, 'Burned Out,' with a video directed by Joshua Bradford, is out now. A Goodbye Europe Tour is scheduled to begin in April 2027, with full U.S. dates to follow; remaining 2026 dates include stops in Chicago, Red Rocks, and appearances at Louder Than Life and Sick New World Texas. The album features contributions from current bandmates Monte Pittman, Cesar Soto, Paul D'Amour, John Bechdel, and Pepe Clarke Magana, along with a final collaboration with legacy member Paul Barker on the closing track 'We're Still Here.'

The music video for 'Burned Out,' directed by Joshua Bradford (formerly of Revolting Cocks), is out now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIDEOID

On marking the end of an era, Jourgensen shares, 'I'm fing done. I'm proud of what I've accomplished. I'm amazed at the path that it's taken, from With Sympathy to where we're at today, and all points in between. It's been quite a ride, but I'm completely at peace with the fact that it's done. It's time to herd goats.'

HATE TO GO (TAKE OUT OR DELIVERY) — Ministry's 17th release — features one final collaboration with legacy member Paul Barker on the final album track 'We're Still Here,' alongside current Ministry bandmates, guitarists Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto, bassist Paul D'Amour, sampler/synth player John Bechdel, and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña.

Track List

1. Crickets

2. Voices of Hate

3. Clown Car

4. We Hate

5. Delete

6. Grifter

7. The White Man Lied*

8. Singularity

9. Burned Out

10. We're Still Here (ft. Paul Barker)

*does not appear on cassette or vinyl editions

HATE TO GO (TAKE OUT OR DELIVERY) will be available in several formats including vinyl, CD, cassettes, and digital, also including several vinyl variants and box sets:

Green & Black Splatter LP

Silver & Black Splatter LP

Coke Bottle Green LP

Box Set: Green Splatter LP, Picture LP, 7-inch, CD

Box Set: Purple Marble LP, Picture LP, 7-inch, CD

Fans can pre-save the digital album and pre-order physical and digital copies at MinistryBand.com.

Ministry will bring tracks from HATE TO GO (TAKE OUT OR DELIVERY) and other classic hits on the road in 2027 with an international goodbye tour. The Goodbye Europe Tour with special guest Die Krupps begins April 2027. It will be followed by a full U.S. run, to be announced. The European tour dates will feature exclusive meet and greet opportunities with Al Jourgensen, also including a photo op, souvenir laminate pass, silk screen poster, and final European tour coin.

Ministry also has a few final U.S. tour dates for 2026, including Chicago's Salt Shed, the historic Red Rocks in Colorado, and appearances at Louder Than Life and Sick New World Texas. More information and tickets are available at MinistryBand.com.

MINISTRY U.S. 2026 DATES

September 15 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

September 20 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

October 3 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

October 24 — Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World Texas

MINISTRY GOODBYE EUROPE 2027 TOUR

April 2 — Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

April 3 — Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage

April 4 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

April 6 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

April 7 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

April 9 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

April 10 — London, UK @ Troxy

April 12 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan

April 14 — Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

April 15 — Barcelona, ES @ Paral-lel

April 17 — Lausanne, CH @ Docks

April 18 — Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

April 19 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

April 21 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlín

April 22 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

April 24 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

April 25 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

April 26 — Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

April 27 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

April 29 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

May 1 — Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

Photo Credit: Derick Smith

ABOUT MINISTRY

Born in 1981 in Chicago, Ministry has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, Ministry was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the '80s. Ministry's output began with four 12' singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP With Sympathy in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did Ministry, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums Twitch (1986), The Land of Rape and Honey (1988), and The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste (1989). With the release of Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and The Way to Suck Eggs (1992), Ministry hit an all-time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, Ministry has been nominated for a Grammy award six times. Eight more albums would follow before an indefinite break in 2013, only to be unearthed again in 2018 with AmeriKKKant, continuing to reflect Jourgensen's views on the frightening state of society and politics. The 2021 album Moral Hygiene marked a new creative era of Jourgensen and the band. It was followed by Ministry's 16th studio album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, released in 2024 as well as The Squirrely Years Revisited with reworked songs from the band's synth pop era in 2025. Ministry's final album, Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery), is set for release on October 30, 2026 via Cleopatra Records.

Formed in 1981, MINISTRY built its catalog across 17 studio albums, 8 live releases, and touring campaigns spanning five continents, with Jourgensen widely credited as a central figure in shaping the industrial music genre.



Photo Credit: Derick Smith

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