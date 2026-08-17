Chris Connelly Releases HOUSE OF 70'S Video, Announces Lou Reed Tribute Album

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Chris Connelly has released a video for his new single 'House of 70's,' the first offering from his upcoming album 'Doo Wop In The Dark: A Portrait of Lou Reed,' out in October via Shipwrecked Industries with distribution by Virtual Label.

Scottish born and Chicago-based, Connelly's four-decade career has taken him from Edinburgh's FINI TRIBE to MINISTRY, THE REVOLTING COCKS and PIGFACE. On 'House of 70's,' Connelly again summons his restless, boundary-pushing spirit, distilling Lou Reed's gritty early-to-mid 1970s New York. The video, produced by Someoddpilot Studios and directed by Chris Eichenseer, brings the same swagger and darkness that run through Connelly's portrait of Reed.

The album combines Reed's compositions with Connelly's original songs to explore Reed's turbulent life and creative journey. It is produced by Connelly and Sons of the Silent Age bandmate Alan Berliant, as well as Chris Bruce (Meshell Ndegeocello, Seal, Aaron Neville, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow). Across more than 20 solo releases and four books, Connelly's exploration of Reed's 'wildfire, tempestuous spirit' channels the sarcasm, danger, decadence and restless creativity of an artist who reshaped rock music.

The adrenaline-fuelled video was produced by Someoddpilot Studios and directed by Chris Eichenseer, originator of the Chicago-based creative force Some Odd Pilot, and features artists Kira Leadholm (Madame Reaper) and Jay Drenkula.

'Doo Wop In The Dark' echoes Connelly's critically acclaimed 2022 album 'Eulogy to Christa: A Tribute to the Music & Mystique of Nico,' a colossal 20-track collection exploring one of the most unique, tragic and misunderstood female artists in the history of modern music.

This new record presents a unique mix, including Lou Reed's own compositions, spanning his career from the Velvet Underground onwards, and songs penned by Connelly, detailing the creative and often turbulent path of Reed's life from his teenage years through to his death in 2013.

Chris Connelly explains, ''House of 70s' is Lou Reed's New York of the early- to mid-70s distilled into a rock song. The 1960s hippy dream burned out, Altamont in the rear-view mirror -- while the queens, the uppers, the downers, and the streets are brought to life by Lou's pen and guitar, a remorseless sarcasm cutting down the competition with a switchblade, Taxi Driver in drag, chain-smoking and blasting the radio at 3 am.'

While Connelly and Berliant produced most of the album, four tracks ('Babyface,' 'Bye Bye Johnny Viola,' 'Doin' The Things That We Want To,' 'One Too Many Mysteries') were produced by Chris Bruce (Meshell Ndegeocello, Seal, Aaron Neville, Bob Dylan, The Waterboys, Sheryl Crow).

Mixed by Berliant and Bruce in Chicago and New York from 2023 to 2026, and mastered by James Scott at Populist Recording & Mastering, this album is dedicated to Chris' dear friend Zak Boerger (1973-2025) and also the wildfire, tempestuous spirit of Lewis Allan Reed.

Over four decades of making music, since his days with Fini Tribe in Edinburgh, Connelly has consistently pushed the creative envelope between his involvement in projects such as Ministry, The Revolting Cocks and Pigface, his own solo work (with over 20 releases) and the four books he has authored.

Connelly's latest release was for Fini Tribe in 2025 for their 3-disc anthology 'The Sheer Action of Fini Tribe: 1982-1987.' That same year, Connelly also released 'The Lives and Loves of the Serial Homesick, Vol. 1,' a personal album rooted firmly in his hometown of Edinburgh, his second recent album dedicated to his beloved Scotland. Prior to that he also released 'The Birthday Poems,' which features Monica Queen (Belle and Sebastian, Thrum).

As of August 18th, 'House of 70's' is available everywhere digitally, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and Bandcamp. On October 16th, 'Doo Wop In The Dark' will be released digitally and as a limited edition two-CD set, with a selection of tracks also being made available on vinyl.

Album Credits

Chris Connelly - vocals, guitar, harmonium, bass, keyboards, glockenspiel

Chris Bruce - guitar, programming, bass, keyboards, pedal steel guitar

Alan Holden Berliant - guitar, keyboards, bass, programming

Jebin Bruni - additional keyboards on 'Bye Bye Johnny Viola'

Produced by Chris Connelly & Alan Holden Berliant, except 'Babyface', 'Bye Bye Johnny Viola', 'Doin' The Things That We Want To' and 'One Too Many Mysteries' produced by Chris Bruce

Mixed by Alan Holden Berliant & Chris Bruce in Chicago & New York (2023-2026)

Mastered by James Scott at Populist Recording & Mastering

Cover photography by Derick Smith

Cover layout by Kimberly Blessing

Published by: Sony/ATV Music, Universal Music Group, Sister Ray Enterprises, Concord Music

© and ℗ 2026 Chris Connelly - All rights reserved

Released by Shipwrecked Industries LLC

Video Credits

'House of 70's' video produced by Someoddpilot Studios

Directed and edited by Chris Eichenseer

Dancers: Kira Ledholm, Jay Drenkel

Management: Kimberly Blessing at Shipwrecked Industries

Photo Credit: Derick Smith



Photo Credit: Derick Smith

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