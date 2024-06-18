METTE Shares New Single 'MUSCLE'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ivor-Novello nominated star METTE has shared her new single ‘MUSCLE’. Produced by Zhone, the single showcases METTE’s exceptional artistry and versatility. The track precedes METTE’s highly anticipated performance supporting global superstar Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium on June 21st as part of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Speaking about the single METTE says, “Made as an ode to the communions of self-love through my own movement practices of dance and pilates, ‘Muscle’ has become my go-to song for getting in the zone. Most importantly, ‘Muscle’ isn’t about aesthetic goals or physical gains. The song is a “how-to” guide for expressing the embodied state of confidence. ‘Muscle’ is rhythms and crowd vocals that were made to take in like an audible energy drink… I hope that this song will have someone changing their posture, rolling their shoulders back, running to a dance floor, flexing a thousand watt smile, and generating some self-assured body heat.”

The track follows METTE’s previous single 'BET,' which garnered substantial support from BBC Radio 1 and earned the distinction of being Jack Saunders’ ‘Record of the Week’ on his New Music Show. Furthermore, METTE delivered a captivating live performance on the show. Last month, METTE graced the stage at the prestigious Ivor Novello Awards, where she was nominated for ‘Best Contemporary Song’ for her hit ‘MAMA’S EYES’. The nomination is a testament to METTE’s creative excellence in songwriting and her enduring impact on the music industry. METTE was specially chosen to perform ‘Bennie and the Jets’ in honour of Bernie Taupin who was in attendance.

Minnesota native METTE exploded onto the pop cultural landscape as the fearless star in N.E.R.D and Rihanna’s ‘Lemon’ video and was a long-standing member of Pharrell’s dance squad The Baes. METTE also starred alongside J-Lo in the film Hustlers and more recently played ‘Video Girl Barbie’ in the box office record-breaking, star-studded cast of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’.

2023 was a standout year for METTE who consistently pushed boundaries and garnered widespread acclaim with her debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE’ which featured singles ‘VAN GOGH’, ‘FOR THE PEOPLE’, and ‘MAMA’S EYES’. Towards the end of last year, METTE performed at The Fashion Awards (often hailed as the UK’s Met Gala) where her magnetic presence and musical prowess took centre stage. Not stopping there, METTE captivated audiences on Jools Holland, supported Jessie Ware on her UK tour and performed a mesmerising session on BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop.

Kicking off 2024 in a similar style, METTE’s trajectory shows no signs of slowing down having been named Spotify’s Pop Rising Artists To Watch for 2024, and featured in Amazon’s Breakthrough: Artists To Watch in 2024 lineup. In addition to her upcoming performance at Wembley Stadium alongside Taylor Swift, METTE will be supporting BRIT Award winning group Jungle on their Centenary Square, Birmingham date on 24th August and will perform at festivals and stages across the globe including Lollapalooza, Pukkelpop, Lowlands, and Reading & Leeds.

METTE continues to cement her position as one of the most exciting artists to watch in 2024 having garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Clara Amfo, Greg James, Vogue, The Face, NME, Clash, ELLE, i-D, Dazed, DIY, DORK, Notion, The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland, BEAT, Porter, The Fader, The Guardian and more.

With the release of ‘MUSCLE’ and an upcoming performance supporting Taylor Swift around the corner, METTE is embarking on an exciting new chapter in her career, further establishing herself as one of the most dynamic and influential artists to watch for 2024.

