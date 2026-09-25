MADNESS to Headline ROCK N ROLL CIRCUS London Debut at Gunnersbury Park

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Madness have been revealed as the first headliner for Rock N Roll Circus' inaugural London edition, with the legendary band set to take over Gunnersbury Park on Saturday 24 July 2027.

This will be the group's only outdoor summer show in the capital next year.

The announcement follows the recent confirmation that the award-winning Rock N Roll Circus will make its London debut next summer, bringing its unique combination of huge live music, circus performers, food, drink and entertainment to the capital for four days from 22-25 July.

And the first bill gives London music fans a taste of what is to come.

Joining Madness will be acclaimed New Zealand collective Fat Freddy's Drop, Big Special - the globally renowned Black Country duo - whose raw, visceral mix of punk, post-punk and spoken-word has made them one of the UK's most compelling acts - reggae legends The Wailers and London reggae star Hollie Cook, alongside the incredible Rock N Roll Circus performers, with more names still to be announced.

Fat Freddy's Drop are the legendary seven-piece from Aotearoa New Zealand whose genre-defying blend of dub, reggae, soul, funk, jazz and electronic music has earned them a devoted global following. Renowned for their sprawling, groove-heavy live shows, the fiercely independent band have spent more than two decades building an international reputation on their own terms. Their landmark 2005 debut album, Based On A True Story, became one of New Zealand's most celebrated releases, spending a record-breaking 111 weeks in the country's Top 40 and winning eight New Zealand Music Awards, as well as taking top honours at Gilles Peterson's Worldwide Music Awards in the UK.

For Madness, the Gunnersbury Park show will be something of a homecoming celebration.

Formed in Camden in the 1970s, the band went on to become one of Britain's most successful and enduring groups, creating a distinctly British sound that brought together ska, pop, soul and the unmistakable humour and personality that became known around the world as the Nutty Sound.

Across a remarkable career, Madness have produced some of the best-known songs in British popular music, including Our House, It Must Be Love, Baggy Trousers, House of Fun, One Step Beyond, My Girl and Night Boat to Cairo.

Their story is now entering another celebratory chapter, with the band's classic 1981 film Take It Or Leave It newly restored in 4K by the BFI and returning to cinemas this October, while the new Hit Parade 7' Singles Collection 1979-1986 box set arrives in November.

Suggs said: 'Calling all Madheads and madhatters, join us next July in the great outdoors for Rock n Roll Circus. Bring your friends, bring your family and come dance in Gunnersbury Park London. Yes London we are back!'

Rock N Roll Circus Festival Director Ali O'Reilly said Madness were the perfect band to lead the festival's first wave of London announcements.

'Madness is a part of London's musical history and a band whose songs have been passed from one generation to the next. That really fits what Rock N Roll Circus is about. You can come with your friends, your family, bring the kids for their first festival-style experience, or come because you've followed Madness for decades.

'To have Madness headlining our first London edition at Gunnersbury Park, during such a landmark period in their career, is incredibly exciting. And with Fat Freddy's Drop, The Wailers and Hollie Cook joining them, we're already building a fantastic day of music and circus!'

Its compact and easy-to-navigate format has helped make the Circus accessible to everyone from seasoned festivalgoers and groups of friends to families and younger fans enjoying their first major festival-style event.

Rock N Roll Circus will also be working with the National Centre for Circus Arts, one of the UK's leading institutions for professional circus training and development. Based in London, the Centre has helped nurture generations of circus performers and artists, with a number of its graduates already performing as part of the Rock N Roll Circus company.

Dan Cowdrill, CEO of the National Centre for Circus Arts, said: 'We are really excited to be working with Rock N Roll Circus as they bring their amazing event to London. To see an event that celebrates the circus in this way, coming to the capital after its success in Norwich and Sheffield, is really positive, and that their company already features a number of National Centre graduates makes working together a natural fit.'

The London debut will add a new chapter to the growing Rock N Roll Circus story, joining its established editions in Norwich and Sheffield rather than replacing them, as the independent festival continues to grow its series of major live music events across the UK.

Following a huge four-day 2026 edition at Earlham Park, Rock N Roll Circus will return to Norwich from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 August 2027, while Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl will welcome the Circus back from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 August 2027.

Further headliners and line-ups for London, Norwich and Sheffield will be revealed in the coming months.

Event Details

Madness headline Rock N Roll Circus at Gunnersbury Park, London, on Saturday 24 July 2027.

Special pre-sale tickets for residents will go on sale Tuesday 29th September, general pre-sale will be available on Wednesday 30th September and the full general public on sale will be Friday 2nd October.

For tickets and more information head to rocknrollcircus.co.uk

Further artists and Rock N Roll Circus London headliners will be announced.

Launched in 2022, Rock N Roll Circus has developed a reputation for transforming traditional festival spaces into an immersive Big Top experience, combining major live artists, with world-class circus performance and entertainment. Supporting the next generation of live talent also remains a major part of the Rock N Roll Circus ethos, with the festival committed to giving emerging artists a platform to perform on major stages alongside some of the biggest names in music.

Previous editions have welcomed artists including Queens of the Stone Age, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Self Esteem, The Streets, Richard Ashcroft and Wunderhorse, with more than 150,000 people attending Rock N Roll Circus events to date.

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