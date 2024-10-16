MØ Enters New Musical Era With New Single 'Who Said'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed Danish artist MØ returns with electrifying new single ‘Who Said’, released via RCA/Sony, commencing a new era of her acclaimed alternative dance-pop sound after bursting onto the music scene 10 years ago.

‘Who Said’ is the result of an exciting creative journey that began in 2022 when MØ traveled between her native Copenhagen and Los Angeles to collaborate with renowned producer Nick Sylvester (LCD Soundsystem, Channel Tres, The Dare). Building on MØ’s Nordic roots and the lyrical introspection of her previous album ‘Motordrome’, the track balances playful energy with deeper reflections on change and commitment. Bold, infectious, and punctuated by a massive chorus, it showcases the evolution of MØ’s signature offbeat sound, pushing it into fresh, thrilling territory.



Reflecting on the creative process behind the track, MØ shares; “I wrote the first demo for this song in 2015 on a Ronni Vindahl instrumental loop. I always loved the chorus, but it wasn’t until I started working with Nick last year that it began to take real shape. We brought in Clementine Douglas to write with us, and together we transformed the demo into the song you hear today.”



Thematically, ‘Who Said’ delves into MØ’s personal journey, exploring growth and resistance to change; “The song is about my fear of commitment and wanting to hold onto my non-committal nature. By the end, I come to terms with the reality that I can’t ignore change. It’s about confronting the truth and letting go of the ‘delulu’ mindset.”

‘Who Said’ offers the first taste of a broader body of work that marks both a reinvention and a reintroduction for MØ. Written over the course of 2022-2024, this collection reflects her most authentic and liberated self, showcasing a sound that’s unapologetically, powerfully MØ.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of MØ’s acclaimed debut album, ‘No Mythologies to Follow’. To celebrate, she released a Deluxe Edition and performed sold-out residencies at London’s XOYO and Copenhagen’s iconic Vega. In 2022, she released her third studio album ‘Motordrome’, which followed her previous 2018 album ‘Forever Neverland’.

