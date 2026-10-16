Lydia Saint George Releases Official Video for 'I'm a Little Scared'
The haunting track, released via Gold Ship Records, addresses themes of social anxiety and memories that linger.
By: Rachel Stone
streaming availability via Gold Ship Records, and a short tour date listing.The source material provided is largely unusable marketing template HTML (email newsletter formatting, social media link placeholders, and a press contact block) with no substantive quotes, synopsis, or descriptive copy about the song itself. The only usable factual elements are the video link,
Lydia Saint George has released the official video for her single 'I'm a Little Scared,' now streaming everywhere via Gold Ship Records.
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