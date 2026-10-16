Lydia Saint George Releases Official Video for 'I'm a Little Scared'

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The source material provided is largely unusable marketing template HTML (email newsletter formatting, social media link placeholders, and a press contact block) with no substantive quotes, synopsis, or descriptive copy about the song itself. The only usable factual elements are the video link, streaming availability via Gold Ship Records, and a short tour date listing.

Lydia Saint George has released the official video for her single 'I'm a Little Scared,' now streaming everywhere via Gold Ship Records.

Upcoming Shows

October 17, 2026 — Philadelphia, PA — City Winery*

October 18, 2026 — Pittsburgh, PA — City Winery*

*Supporting Lacey Sturm

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 09 Hrs 49 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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