Lukas Nelson to Release First Solo Album 'American Romance' in June

Singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson will release his highly anticipated new album, American Romance, on June 20—his first solo project and first in partnership with Sony Music Nashville. Ahead of the release, his new song, “Ain’t Done,” is out now.

Of the track, Nelson shares, “I went through this period of self-reflection and George Harrison’s song, ‘All Things Must Pass,’ was part of what got me through that moment. It gave me that understanding that it’s not for us to know what comes next. Everything changes and nothing stays the same.”

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker), American Romance cements Nelson as a singular artist, as he showcases his songwriting dexterity and country-blended sound in a way that feels both familiar and new. Across these twelve tracks, including collaborations with Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr., Nelson tells stories of his life on the road, detailing the joys, complexities, beauty and heartbreak he’s encountered during his travels across the country.

Reflecting on the project, Nelson shares, “This album is the first chapter in a whole new era of my life as an artist. It's a love story to the country that raised me. Diners and highways that carried me through the joy and pain that led to the music you hear now.”

In addition to Nelson and Jennings, the record also features special contributions from Anderson East (“Disappearing Light,” producer) and SistaStrings (“Montana,” cello and viola) as well as Matt Chamberlain (drums), Corey McCormick (bass), Marty Muse (dobro), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), Chris Powell (drums), Brian Whelan (acoustic guitar) and Eleanor Whitmore (fiddle).

Since his debut over a decade ago, Nelson has become one of the most respected voices in music and released eight studio albums, including 2023’s Sticks and Stones, which spent 18 weeks in the top 10 of the Americana Albums chart and reached #1 on the Alt Country chart. A highly sought-after collaborator both in the studio and on stage, Nelson recently joined forces with The Travelin’ McCourys and Sierra Ferrell for a bluegrass-inspired rendition of Adele’s iconic hit, “Someone Like You,” and has also worked with artists such as Lainey Wilson, Ernest, Miranda Lambert, The Pistol Annies and more. Most recently, he performed at the MusiCares 2025 Person of the Year Gala, where he honored the Grateful Dead by performing “It Must Have Been the Roses” with Sierra Ferrell.

Known for his captivating live performances, Nelson has sold out countless headline shows, been featured at renowned festivals such as Stagecoach, Ohana Festival, Bourbon & Beyond and Farm Aid and has made multiple appearances on late night shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Additionally, Nelson co-produced and co-wrote much of the music for the acclaimed 2018 film A Star is Born, in which he also appeared. The soundtrack won a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music.

LUKAS NELSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 6—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

May 7—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic Performing Arts Center

May 9—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren

May 10—Flagstaff, AZ—Orpheum Theater

May 11—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre

May 15—West Des Moines, IA—Val Air Ballroom

May 16—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads

May 17—Bentonville, AR—FreshGrass

June 26—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest 2025+

August 1—Big Sky, MT—Wildlands Festival#

August 2—Big Sky, MT—Wildlands Festival#

August 8—Park City, UT—Canyons Village at Park City

August 10—Alya, WY—Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

September 19-21—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

*with Shane Smith & The Saints

+with Lainey Wilson

#with Dave Matthews

Photo credit: Matthew Berinato

