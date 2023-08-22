Lucy & La Mer Share New Single 'Ice Cream'

Indie artist Lucy & La Mer releases her latest alternative pop single, “Ice Cream”. The popular creator is known for her positive content and mental health advocacy.

In her recent TEDx Talk, Lucy encourages fans to, “Explore your genre. The more ‘you’ that you can be, the more others will feel empowered to be themselves, too.” Her new tune echoes these values of self-acceptance and reflection. The song lyrics empower folks who feel anxious or insecure to express their fears and to be vulnerable in their relationships. “Sometimes I melt down like ice cream / Will you still like me when it gets all messy?”

You might recognize Lucy from the YouTube Shorts billboard that appeared in both Times Square NYC and Los Angeles in Summer 2023, where she was a featured creator. Fans connect with the artist on her Youtube channel, as well as on her Patreon where she frequently performs acoustic shows.

The ukulele driven single is one of many in Lucy & La Mer’s repertoire. Her love for the ukulele was noted by Fender, who chose Lucy to present their Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele in 2021. Kala Ukuleles has also endorsed the artist, customizing ukuleles that have traveled with her on tours in Australia, Europe, and even the Philippines.

As a proud bisexual icon, Lucy LaForge performs and speaks regularly at LGBTQ+ events. Through her music, she champions the queer experience and brings to light the various struggles felt by her community. Her bi anthem, “Not A Phase”, has amassed over 4 million streams on Spotify alone.

Her new single "Ice Cream" details the magic of falling in love but also how terrifying it can be especially with someone who struggles with anxiety. Lucy shares, "As an anxious person, I’m constantly overthinking in relationships. Like, what if they find out that I’m not what they thought? What if I get insecure and sabotage the whole thing?!”

When someone with anxiety falls in love, it’s like this new wonderful thing... that you now get to worry about constantly.” As a self-identified “anxious bisexual”, Lucy’s music serves as a positive message for anyone struggling to feel confident.