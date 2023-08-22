Lucy & La Mer Share New Single 'Ice Cream'

The popular creator is known for her positive content and mental health advocacy. 

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Lucy & La Mer Share New Single 'Ice Cream'

Indie artist Lucy & La Mer releases her latest alternative pop single, “Ice Cream”. The popular creator is known for her positive content and mental health advocacy. 

In her recent TEDx Talk, Lucy encourages fans to, “Explore your genre. The more ‘you’ that you can be, the more others will feel empowered to be themselves, too.” Her new tune echoes these values of self-acceptance and reflection. The song lyrics empower folks who feel anxious or insecure to express their fears and to be vulnerable in their relationships. “Sometimes I melt down like ice cream / Will you still like me when it gets all messy?” 

You might recognize Lucy from the YouTube Shorts billboard that appeared in both Times Square NYC and Los Angeles in Summer 2023, where she was a featured creator. Fans connect with the artist on her Youtube channel, as well as on her Patreon where she frequently performs acoustic shows.

The ukulele driven single is one of many in Lucy & La Mer’s repertoire. Her love for the ukulele was noted by Fender, who chose Lucy to present their Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele in 2021. Kala Ukuleles has also endorsed the artist, customizing ukuleles that have traveled with her on tours in Australia, Europe, and even the Philippines. 

As a proud bisexual icon, Lucy LaForge performs and speaks regularly at LGBTQ+ events. Through her music, she champions the queer experience and brings to light the various struggles felt by her community. Her bi anthem, “Not A Phase”, has amassed over 4 million streams on Spotify alone. 

Her new single "Ice Cream" details the magic of falling in love but also how terrifying it can be especially with someone who struggles with anxiety. Lucy shares, "As an anxious person, I’m constantly overthinking in relationships. Like, what if they find out that I’m not what they thought? What if I get insecure and sabotage the whole thing?!”

When someone with anxiety falls in love, it’s like this new wonderful thing... that you now get to worry about constantly.” As a self-identified “anxious bisexual”, Lucy’s music serves as a positive message for anyone struggling to feel confident.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Michelle Williams Joins Ultra Naté on WAITING ON YOU Remixes Photo
Michelle Williams Joins Ultra Naté on 'WAITING ON YOU' Remixes

Ten years ago, Ultra Naté stepped into the studio with Destiny’s Child member – and GRAMMY Award-winning gospel singer – Michelle Williams. The pair recorded ‘WAITING ON YOU’, one of the stand-out tracks on what would be Ultra’s 8th studio album, the critically acclaimed ‘HERO WORSHIP’.

2
Citizen Releases New Super-Charged Anthem Hyper Trophy Photo
Citizen Releases New Super-Charged Anthem 'Hyper Trophy'

'Hyper Trophy” follows the band’s last single 'If You're Lonely,” which served as a compelling introduction to Citizen’s forthcoming LP Calling The Dogs. The album is the band’s most poignant body of work yet, as the record addresses themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and resilience. On Calling The Dogs.

3
Emmet Cohen Announces New Album Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 Photo
Emmet Cohen Announces New Album 'Master Legacy Series Vol. 5'

Emmet Cohen released “Just The Way You Are,” the first single from Master Legacy Series Vol. 5, his upcoming album with the great master of the tenor saxophone Houston Person. Although not considered a traditional selection in the jazz canon, Person puts any hesitation to rest by bringing his own clear, signature sound to the Billy Joel song.

4
MYRKUR Announces New Album & Shares Like Humans Single Photo
MYRKUR Announces New Album & Shares 'Like Humans' Single

This time around, Myrkur reunited with producer Randall Dunn in Sigur Rós’s Icelandic Sundlaugin studio to negotiate the contrast between the deepest human connection of mother and child, and an increasingly disconnected, alienating world, from pandemic restrictions and isolation to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'
Ann Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit ConcertAnn Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit Concert
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary SeriesNetflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second SeasonDanish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

Videos

Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON