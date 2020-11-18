Lucian Releases New Single 'Win Or Lose'

Los Angeles-based producer Lucian has a broad palette of musical skills and boundless inspiration. He artfully weaves through a fusion of influences and genres from electronic to hip-hop to indie-pop. Today, he returns to his electronic roots with the release of the new single, "Win Or Lose".



"Win Or Lose" is brought to life by its hard-hitting bassline, electric groove, and addictive vocal chops. The new single is a departure from Lucian's recent transition into lo-fi and indie music territory but still experiments with radically different tones and textures normally heard in Lucian's discography.



"I would say this song is about chasing a passion / significant other no matter what the obstacles in your way, persistence being the key driving force," Lucian explains.



Lucian began writing and producing music in 2016, starting with a string of buzzing remixes and singles, all while honing his production skills behind the scenes. To date, his biggest release has been a rework of Black Coast's "TRNDSTTR", which has collectively amassed over 200 million streams on Soundcloud, Youtube, and Spotify, and has been praised among the likes of Complex, Billboard, and more.



With more music and projects on the way, Lucian is one producer to definitely keep your eye on in 2021.

Listen here:

