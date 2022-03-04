Lubalin Returns with New Single 'dougie jones'

The elusive singer-songwriter-producer Lubalin has been virtually silent since his overnight rise to fame. Trapped in what the Montreal-based artist now describes as "the middle" - an internet purgatory - fans have been flooding his socials with comments for months now asking, "Where is Lubalin?!"

Lubalin catapulted to fame in 2020 thanks to his series of viral "Internet Drama" parody TikTok videos that's earned him 200 million views, 35 million likes, and 3.4 million followers to date on the platform as well as an ever growing global audience and widespread national media attention including appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Now, the musical artist and TikTok content creator is reflecting on what it's all meant for him in a cryptic video seen below originally posted to whereislubalin.net - a new website being used by Lubalin to transmit messages and clues about his upcoming new music. Check out whereislubalin.net and view an archive of transmissions released here.

Today, Lubalin returns with the release of his captivating new single and accompanying video for "dougie jones" available to stream on all digital platforms via Cult Nation/The Orchard.

The track was written and produced solely by the self-taught artist - who writes, composes, produces, and records all of his own music. Inspired by a broad spectrum of styles, "dougie jones" highlights Lubalin's ease for experimenting with harmonies, melodies, textures, and vocal timbres and features his unique approach to production. The track premieres today alongside an official video directed by JB Proulx.

"It's the hero's journey. It's about love and connection and trust. It's about crossing the threshold, into the unknown - together," shares Lubalin on the song's greater meaning.

What's next for Lubalin? 2022 promises to bridge the gap between the influencer and the musical artist with "dougie jones" being only the beginning. Stay tuned for much more to come from this multifaceted artist and check out whereislubalin.net to sign up for new music clue transmissions.

Listen to the new single here: