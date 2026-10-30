Lowly Shares 'Xclouds' Single; SOFTY LP Out via Bella Union

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Danish quintet Lowly have released their fourth studio album Softy via Bella Union, alongside the final album single, 'Xclouds.'

The album's 10 tracks tell a tale of modern life, weaving together stories of raising children, searching for togetherness, and finding courage in the face of an increasingly unstable world. The project follows previously released singles 'Liminal Space,' 'Softy,' and 'Stretch Under Strain.'

New single 'Xclouds' strives to describe a kind of love that's about care and attention. In the lyrics, the listener is quite literally running into a thunderstorm together, seeking shelter and feeling an immense sense of care and tenderness. The arrangement and production strives towards the heavenly, with big echoed drums, layered unison voices and ethereal digital synthesizers.

Nanna Schannong (vocals), Soffie Viemose (vocals), Kasper Staub (synthesizer), Thomas Lund (bass), and Steffen Lundtoft (drums) have delivered an album of deep emotionality, exploring themes of parenthood, family, love, and loss, while expanding on the dreampop sound that made their previous releases popular.

'When the world is going so crazy, bravery is more relevant than ever,' says Steffen. 'Maybe that's why we're channeling these feelings on this particular album, because right now is the craziest time in all of our lives. We talked a lot about, what do we want to do? Why do we want to be a band under these circumstances? And if we're going to be a band, then we should do it in a really, really caring and sustainable way. Let's take responsibility for the process, and also be brave enough to put out an album that's not overproduced.'

Softy is the sound of five people who have created a seamless listening experience made up of their biggest achievements and most vulnerable moments.

Photo Credit: Herup Mørck







Photo Credit: Herup Mørck

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