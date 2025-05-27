Low Cut Connie Unveils 2025 Tour Dates, New Protest Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia-based rock & roll artist Low Cut Connie has released “Livin in the USA,” his first new song of 2025 that was inspired by traveling around the country over the last six months and his experience canceling his concert at The Kennedy Center earlier this year.

In February, Adam Weiner was one of the first artists to withdraw from performing at The Kennedy Center and shared a powerful statement that was covered by Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and many more. Arriving with a poignant lyric video directed by Bob Sweeney, the song features string arrangements by iconic Philly-based arranger Larry Gold.

About the song, Adam Weiner explains: "I’ve been traveling across this country for many years, and I've never seen so many people terrified of the future. People are looking at each other sideways, not knowing who is good, who is bad, and who might jump out of the shadows. It reminds me of the feeling of being a child on Halloween - the seasons are changing, it's getting darker, and you don't know who is lurking. I wanted to capture these feelings of sadness and disorientation in ‘Livin in the USA.’"

Along with the song release, Low Cut Connie announced additional tour dates in his 2025 headline tour. The summer run will kick off on June 12 in Lewes, DE before it continues on iconic venues such as The Troubadour in Los Angeles, The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, and First Avenue in Minneapolis. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.

Late last year, Low Cut Connie released his first-ever live album CONNIE LIVE via Contender Records. The 13-song collection is a companion to Adam Weiner’s concert film and documentary ART DEALERS that was recently released theatrically around the country. The award-winning film won the Artistic Vision Award at the 2023 Richmond International Film Festival and Best Music Documentary at Film Threat’s 2024 Award This! event.

Tour Dates:

6/4 – Haddon Township, NJ – Sundown Music Series

6/12 – Lewes, DE – Rocking the Docks @ Lewes Ferry Grounds

6/14 – Uncasville, CT – Wolf Den

6/15 – Pawling, NY – Daryl's House

6/21 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival 2025

6/24 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

6/27 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

6/28 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington's

6/30 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

7/1 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

7/7 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

7/9 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

7/11 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

7/12 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

7/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

7/15 – Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Railyard Plaza

7/17 – Austin, TX – Antone's

7/18 – Galveston, TX – Hotel Lucine

7/19 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

7/25 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Rockin' The River @ Millennium Circle at River Common

8/1 – King Of Prussia, PA – Concerts Under The Stars

8/2 – Westport, CT – The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

8/3 – Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse

8/31 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

9/4 – Brooklyn, NY – Industry City Bandshell

9/13 – Freehold, NJ – Concerts In The Studio (Solo Show)

9/26 – Louisville, KY – The Whirling Tiger

9/30 – Kansas City, MO – Warehouse On Broadway

10/2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10/3 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

10/4 – Evanston, IL – Space

About Low Cut Connie:

Low Cut Connie aka Adam Weiner is a rock & roll artist from Philadelphia who has released 7 studio albums. Since forming in 2010, Low Cut Connie has earned a devoted fan base that includes music legends and world leaders alike. President Barack Obama featured him on his inaugural Spotify playlist which led to Weiner meeting him at the White House, while Elton John dedicated a song to him during an arena performance in Philadelphia and invited him backstage. Over the years, the band has received acclaim from The New Yorker (“Pandemic Person of the Year”), Rolling Stone, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR’s Fresh Air and so many more.

Photo Credit: Bob Sweeney

