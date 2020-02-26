Loving Announce Spring North American Tour
Loving have announced a full North America tour in support of their highly acclaimed debut album, If I Am Only My Thoughts. The tour kicks off late April in SLC and routes them throughout the country, hitting both coasts, the midwest and major cities in between. For a full list of dates see below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10AM local here.
After a highly acclaimed self-released EP, which organically found success online, Loving released their debut full-length album via Last Gang Records late last month. The band have quickly amassed a following and are recognized by their intimate, lo-fi psych folk songs which inspire a sense of ease, yet are deceptively intricate. Loving offer a space to ruminate in life's uncertainties and acknowledge the often strange journey of being alive.
Victoria, BC's Loving is the collaboration of David Parry and brothers Lucas and Jesse Henderson. With lyrics written by both Jesse and Lucas, the lush, homespun collection of songs was recorded to tape, mixed, and mastered by David in his self-described "cold, dismal" basement studio in Victoria. In contrast, these songs are balmy and inviting, comprised of a series of open-ended questions that circle existential themes.
Loving Live Dates:
04/23: Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock
04/24: Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre
04/26: Albuquerque, NM - Town Hall
04/27: Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
04/28: Dallas, TX - The Blue Light
04/29: Houston, TX - The Satellite
04/30: Austin, TX - Mohawk
05/01: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
05/02: El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
05/03: Phoenix, AZ - Lunchbox
05/04: San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
05/05: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
05/06: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
05/08: Portland, OR - Bunk Bar
05/09: Seattle, WA - Clock Out
05/10: Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
05/16: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
05/17: Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
05/18: Washington, DC - Songbyrd
05/19: Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle
05/20: Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel
05/21: Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
05/22: Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
05/23 : Toronto, ON - The Baby G
05/28: Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret
Photo Credit: Ft Langley