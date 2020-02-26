Loving Announce Spring North American Tour

Loving have announced a full North America tour in support of their highly acclaimed debut album, If I Am Only My Thoughts. The tour kicks off late April in SLC and routes them throughout the country, hitting both coasts, the midwest and major cities in between. For a full list of dates see below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10AM local here.

After a highly acclaimed self-released EP, which organically found success online, Loving released their debut full-length album via Last Gang Records late last month. The band have quickly amassed a following and are recognized by their intimate, lo-fi psych folk songs which inspire a sense of ease, yet are deceptively intricate. Loving offer a space to ruminate in life's uncertainties and acknowledge the often strange journey of being alive.

Victoria, BC's Loving is the collaboration of David Parry and brothers Lucas and Jesse Henderson. With lyrics written by both Jesse and Lucas, the lush, homespun collection of songs was recorded to tape, mixed, and mastered by David in his self-described "cold, dismal" basement studio in Victoria. In contrast, these songs are balmy and inviting, comprised of a series of open-ended questions that circle existential themes.

Loving Live Dates:

04/23: Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

04/24: Denver, CO - Oriental Theatre

04/26: Albuquerque, NM - Town Hall

04/27: Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

04/28: Dallas, TX - The Blue Light

04/29: Houston, TX - The Satellite

04/30: Austin, TX - Mohawk

05/01: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

05/02: El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

05/03: Phoenix, AZ - Lunchbox

05/04: San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

05/05: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

05/06: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/08: Portland, OR - Bunk Bar

05/09: Seattle, WA - Clock Out

05/10: Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

05/16: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

05/17: Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

05/18: Washington, DC - Songbyrd

05/19: Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

05/20: Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

05/21: Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

05/22: Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

05/23 : Toronto, ON - The Baby G

05/28: Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret

Photo Credit: Ft Langley





Related Articles View More Music Stories