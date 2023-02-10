Lovejoy Release New Single 'Call Me What You Like'

British indie band Lovejoy have released their new single, "Call Me What You Like", along with the official music video. The fast-rising young band have also announced their first-ever North American headline tour this week, with pre-sale tickets selling out shortly after.

The 20-date tour, which kicks off May 4th, sees them playing dates from coast-to-coast. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Directed by bass guitarist Ash Kabosu, the music video for "Call Me What You Like" hones in on frontman Wilbur Soot as he travels on a plane, obsessing over his current love interest while being completely oblivious to the unfortunate events unfolding around him.

The song is a punchy lament about a confusing relationship, with Wilbur eventually acknowledging "I'm not paranoid, I'm a realist/ I know you're gonna kill me," in the song's hook.

On the story behind "Call Me What You Like", Wilbur shares, "It's about the phase in any kind of relationship that isn't a relationship yet, where you're not sure of the 'what are we?' That idea that you want it to be more than just a fling but you're struggling with the commitment."

The upcoming tour follows Lovejoy's first shows stateside in December 2022. The band, who boast over 600 million global streams and a colossal 30 million fans across their social media, played a total of four shows in New York City and Los Angeles, selling out each in mere minutes.

The "Across The Pond'' 20-date tour kicks off on May 4th at Nashville, TN's Basement East and concludes on June 10th at Governor's Ball Festival in New York, NY. The tour will also include the band's first-ever U.S. festival performance at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA on Friday, May 5th.

British indie outfit Lovejoy debuted on May 9, 2021 with their first EP Are You Alright?, which features their song "One Day."The single currently boasts over 105 million streams on Spotify alone and continues to climb.

In October 2021, the band released their second EP Pebble Brain. Today, over a year later, the band return with "Call Me What You Like." Along with Wilbur and Ash, Lovejoy features band members Joe Goldsmith (guitar, songwriting) and Mark Boardman (drums, percussion).

Since the band's debut, they have grown an incredibly dedicated fanbase, selling out shows across the globe, accumulating hundreds of millions of streams across their discography, and seeing over 48K fans join their new Discord server in just 24 hours.

Lovejoy are the renaissance of your favorite noughties band, harnessing a love affair with cheeky, satirical social commentary and overdriven, treble-topped guitars. Their storytelling and colloquial lyrics speak truthfully to their young, internet-crazed fans and helps navigate them through their complicated adolescence: from first loves to social agitation.

UPCOMING LOVEJOY TOUR DATES - NORTH AMERICA:

May 4th - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 5th - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 8th - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

May 9th - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

May 12th - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

May 13th - San Diego, CA - Music Box

May 16th - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

May 17th - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

May 19th - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

May 20th - Seattle, WA - Neumos

May 23rd - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 24th - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre (Venue Upgrade)

May 26th - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue (Venue Upgrade)

May 27th - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater (Venue Upgrade)

May 28th - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre (Venue Upgrade)

May 30th - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

June 2nd - Boston, MA - Royale

June 3rd - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

June 6th - Washington, D.C. - Howard

June 10th - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival