Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Louis Dunford Releases New Single 'Lucy' From His Forthcoming Debut Album

Louis Dunford Releases New Single 'Lucy' From His Forthcoming Debut Album

The track comes ahead of his much-anticipated headline show at O2 Kentish Town Forum on Friday April 14.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Louis Dunford has today released his new single 'Lucy'. Ahead of his much-anticipated headline show at O2 Kentish Town Forum on Friday April 14th, which sold out in less than a minute, the new single further bolsters the momentum behind the rapidly rising singer-songwriter.

Speaking about the track, Louis says: 'I was having a beer on the beach in Ibiza with my best mate last year when I told her the story of 'Lucy'. She thought it was funny but also sweet and after some persuasion convinced me it might make a good tune so we sat down and wrote it together. It makes me smile that we've managed to turn an interaction that my younger self found so mortifying into a song that brings me so much joy. Hope you enjoy it.'

Bright melodies pair with anthemic choruses to make 'Lucy' a real earworm of a track, which is taken from his forthcoming album. Using his songs like a journal, his lyrics are often a cathartic release and a way to honestly approach tragedy or share everyday humor through frank storytelling and raw and gritty delivery.

The single follows previous tracks including 'The Boy Who Could Fly', 'My Generation', 'Boys Do Cry', 'When We Were Hooligans' and 'The Angel (North London Forever)' - an ode to his hometown, which was recently adopted by Arsenal FC fans as their official club anthem.

Louis has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and has garnered key tastemaker support from i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, Gigwise and Wonderland. His success has seen him sell out 15 shows in a row, including St Pancras Old Church, Lafayette, Union Chapel, Electric Ballroom and O2 Kentish Town Forum in just over a year.

He was also personally invited by The Libertines to support the band at their massive Wembley Arena show last summer. More recently, Louis performed as part of BRITs Week for Warchild at Scala in February. This April, Louis will be touring the UK, playing shows across Glasgow, London and Manchester. Tickets are on sale for Louis' Glasgow date HERE.

'Lucy' adds another riveting chapter to Louis' musical catalogue as he continues to cement his reputation as one of the UK's most exciting artists to watch for the year ahead.

Listen to the new single here:

UK Tour Dates 2023

April 6 - Louis Dunford - Glasgow, QMU

April 14 - Louis Dunford - London, forum (SOLD OUT)

April 28 - Louis Dunford - Manchester, New Century (SOLD OUT)



Fifteen-Year-Old Rising Star PALOMA Releases New Music Video And Single Not The Way Photo
Fifteen-Year-Old Rising Star PALOMA Releases New Music Video And Single 'Not The Way'
Paloma Dineli Chesky, the fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter and rising star in the music industry, has announced the release of her latest single and video, 'Not the Way.'
Tayler Holder Holds the Title of Biggest Country Star on TikTok Photo
Tayler Holder Holds the Title of Biggest Country Star on TikTok
Holder who has had an exciting entre into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space.   He has also brought his 30 million plus fanbase on TikTok and other socials along for the ride into his country music journey as he holds the top number of following on the digital platform.
Gentlemens Dub Clubs x Eva Lazarus Release Single High Hopes Photo
Gentlemens Dub Club's x Eva Lazarus Release Single 'High Hopes'
The song is a heavy-grooving one drop riddim that has all the hallmarks of another classic GDC sing-along anthem. Laced with the songwriting and production wizardry of Brad Baloo (The Nextmen), “High Hopes” is an already essential cut for lovers of feel-good summertime reggae.
Alborosie Mixes Dub For New Jah Cure Single Undeniable Photo
Alborosie Mixes Dub For New Jah Cure Single 'Undeniable'
This is the second time the Reggae artist, producer, Engineer and multi-instrumentalist has contributed production work to a Jah Cure song, having created the dub mix on 'Don't Walk Away' from Cure's last album, Royal Soldier. Working on Jah Cure’s song “Undeniable” was a “welcome opportunity to showcase this great track in a new way.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share