Louis Dunford Releases New Single 'Lucy' From His Forthcoming Debut Album

Louis Dunford has today released his new single 'Lucy'. Ahead of his much-anticipated headline show at O2 Kentish Town Forum on Friday April 14th, which sold out in less than a minute, the new single further bolsters the momentum behind the rapidly rising singer-songwriter.

Speaking about the track, Louis says: 'I was having a beer on the beach in Ibiza with my best mate last year when I told her the story of 'Lucy'. She thought it was funny but also sweet and after some persuasion convinced me it might make a good tune so we sat down and wrote it together. It makes me smile that we've managed to turn an interaction that my younger self found so mortifying into a song that brings me so much joy. Hope you enjoy it.'

Bright melodies pair with anthemic choruses to make 'Lucy' a real earworm of a track, which is taken from his forthcoming album. Using his songs like a journal, his lyrics are often a cathartic release and a way to honestly approach tragedy or share everyday humor through frank storytelling and raw and gritty delivery.

The single follows previous tracks including 'The Boy Who Could Fly', 'My Generation', 'Boys Do Cry', 'When We Were Hooligans' and 'The Angel (North London Forever)' - an ode to his hometown, which was recently adopted by Arsenal FC fans as their official club anthem.

Louis has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and has garnered key tastemaker support from i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, Gigwise and Wonderland. His success has seen him sell out 15 shows in a row, including St Pancras Old Church, Lafayette, Union Chapel, Electric Ballroom and O2 Kentish Town Forum in just over a year.

He was also personally invited by The Libertines to support the band at their massive Wembley Arena show last summer. More recently, Louis performed as part of BRITs Week for Warchild at Scala in February. This April, Louis will be touring the UK, playing shows across Glasgow, London and Manchester. Tickets are on sale for Louis' Glasgow date HERE.

'Lucy' adds another riveting chapter to Louis' musical catalogue as he continues to cement his reputation as one of the UK's most exciting artists to watch for the year ahead.

Listen to the new single here:

UK Tour Dates 2023

April 6 - Louis Dunford - Glasgow, QMU

April 14 - Louis Dunford - London, forum (SOLD OUT)

April 28 - Louis Dunford - Manchester, New Century (SOLD OUT)