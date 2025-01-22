Los Lonely Boys Unveil Dates for Highly Anticipated 2025 Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brotherhood and authenticity are at the core of Grammy®-winning Texican rock trio LOS LONELY BOYS, who are hitting the road with their highly anticipated 2025 US TOUR. Bringing their signature blend of rock, blues, country, soul, and Tejano influences to fans across the west coast and midwest, the Garza brothers—Henry, Jojo, and Ringo, Jr.— promise an unforgettable run of live dates filled with incredible tourmates (Del Castillo, Steel Pulse, Cristeros, Texican Legacy, and Los Lobos).

Renown for blending Latin influences with Country and Rock, Los Lonely Boys create a sound uniquely true to them, for their chart-topping hits like "Heaven" and "More Than Love,” electrifying live performances, and their effortlessly authentic and universally relatable genre-bending rock tunes.

The 2025 tour kicks off on February 7th in Roswell, NM and will make stops in 15 cities nationwide before concluding on May 3rd in Flagstaff, AZ. Fans can look forward to hearing classics from the band’s Grammy-winning catalog as well as new material from their 2024 album, Resurrection, which was their first record in 11 years. Released last August via BMG, Resurrection represents a return to form for the GRAMMY®-winning, multi-platinum trio of Texican brothers, who have performed everywhere from the GRAMMY® telecast to the World Series to recent tours with The Who.

Los Lonely Boys US Tour 2025

*With special guests Del Castillo, Cristeros, Steel Pulse, and Los Lobos



Feb. 7 Roswell NM – The Liberty

Feb. 8 El Paso TX – Abraham Chavez Theater

Feb. 14 Dallas TX – Longhorn w/ Del Castillo supporting

Feb. 15 Houston TX – House of Blues w/ Del Castillo supporting

Feb. 16 San Antonio TX – Aztec Theatre w/ Del Castillo supporting

Feb. 21 Austin TX – Antones w/ Cristeros supporting

Feb. 22 Austin TX – Paramount Theatre w/ Del Castillo supporting

Feb. 23 Austin TX – 04 Center (acoustic show)

March 14 Rochester WA – The Lucky Eagle Casino

March 15 Suquamish WA – Suquamish Casino

March 22 Welch MN – Treasure Island Casino w/Los Lobos

April 4 Mount Pleasant MI – Soaring Eagle Casino w/Los Lobos

April 5 Gary IN – Hard Rock w/Los Lobos

April 11 Tama IA – Meskwaki Bingo Casino

April 12 Rockford IL – Hard Rock Casino w/ Los Lobos

May 1 Chandler AZ – Wild Horse Pass

May 2 Tucson AZ – Fox Theatre

May 3 Flagstaff AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater w/Steel Pulse

Support Acts: Del Castillo, Cristeros, Steel Pulse, and Los Lobos

Lead single from the record, “Wish You Would” conjures the group’s classic sound, combining breezy guitar leads with hard-earned doses of wisdom. Rejuvenated and more cosmically attuned than ever before, Resurrection rekindles the sonic fire that bonds the Los Lonely Boys brotherhood, while also paying respects to Texas legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Freddy Fender, among others.

About Los Lonely Boys: The story of how the Garza brothers took their trademark “Texican rock & roll” from San Angelo, Texas to worldwide fame is one of epic proportions. The three young brothers, sons of Enrique “Ringo” Garza Sr., are a second-generation sibling band who found their big break after starting to play Austin clubs in the early 2000s. They got signed to Epic, and their hit single, "Heaven," propelled them to stardom. They sold 2.5 million records, won a GRAMMY®, and received five more GRAMMY® nominations in the span of their career.

The downtime of their hiatus, taken after 23 years of relentless recording and touring, and which served their hearts and their families well, also served to plant new seeds of creativity. “We grew as husbands and fathers during our time off. We wanted to be there for our families,” says Henry. With the pandemic, “one domino fell after another,” and the break lengthened due to extenuating circumstances. As such, a different kind of divinity stepped in to interrupt the band’s slumber. The Who invited Los Lonely Boys to open a string of shows in 2022. They agreed, because, well, who can say, “No” to The Who? The Boys newest record, Resurrection, dropped in 2024, marking this new era of their career.

Los Lonely Boys are Henry (guitar and vocals), Jojo (bass and vocals), and Ringo (drums and vocals). Tickets for their upcoming tour are available HERE.

Photo credit: Matt Lanke

