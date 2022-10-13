Los Bitchos Releases Holiday Single 'Los Chrismos'

The energetic, London-based pan-continental, mostly-instrumental four piece Los Bitchos are undoubtedly one of the breakthrough bands of 2022, and they are ending the year the only way they know how, by celebrating!

Having played their retro-futuristic blend of Peruvian chicha, Argentine cumbia, Turkish psych and surf guitars at over 95 shows across 20 countries since their debut album was released on City Slang in February of 2022, the band are releasing 2 new festive tracks to mark the end of an incredible year.

"Los Chrismos" and "Tipp Tapp" will be released digitally, and physically November 18th on a flexi disc bundled with a red vinyl re-press of their album Let The Festivities Begin! The two tracks were recorded by Javier Weyler at 5db, produced by Serra Petale & Javier Weyler. "Los Chrismos" is currently streaming as an early treat!

The announcement comes just before Los Bitchos head back out on the road throughout October and November with select tour dates supporting Franz Ferdinand , along with numerous festival dates , and a coveted spot sharing the stage with Pavement . All this ahead of December "Los Chrismos" headline dates ! SEE THE FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES BELOW.

The band shares: "'Los Chrismos' is our '80s nostalgic Christmas dreamland. Shoop-shooping down the slopes into a cosy chalet strewn with fairy lights, join us for a glass of bubbly and a cosy Christmas party full of festivities! We can't wait to get dressed up and play this song on our Chrismos tour."

Let the festivities... continue!

Listen to the new single here:

Los Bitchos - Tour Dates

Oct 15 Leeds, UK - Live at Leeds 'In The City'

Oct 19 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse - w/ Franz Ferdinand

Oct 20 London, UK - Alexandra Palace - w/ Franz Ferdinand

Oct 21 Cardiff, UK - Swn Festival Weekend

Oct 24 London, UK - The Roundhouse w/ Pavement

Nov 5 Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival

Nov 10 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro - w/ Franz Ferdinand

Nov 12 Glasgow, UK - The Great Western Festival

Nov 13 Kortrijk, BE - Sonic City Festival

Dec 2 - London @ Heaven^

Dec 7 - Berlin @ Silent Green*

Dec 8 - Amsterdam @ Paradiso Noord*

Dec 9 - Luxembourg @ Rotondes*

Dec 10 - Bern @ ISC Club*

"Los Chrismos" Headline Tour Dates w/ support from:

* - Takeshi's Cashew

^ - audiobooks