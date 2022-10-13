Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Los Bitchos Releases Holiday Single 'Los Chrismos'

Los Bitchos Releases Holiday Single 'Los Chrismos'

“Los Chrismos” and “Tipp Tapp” will be released digitally, and physically November 18.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

The energetic, London-based pan-continental, mostly-instrumental four piece Los Bitchos are undoubtedly one of the breakthrough bands of 2022, and they are ending the year the only way they know how, by celebrating!

Having played their retro-futuristic blend of Peruvian chicha, Argentine cumbia, Turkish psych and surf guitars at over 95 shows across 20 countries since their debut album was released on City Slang in February of 2022, the band are releasing 2 new festive tracks to mark the end of an incredible year.

"Los Chrismos" and "Tipp Tapp" will be released digitally, and physically November 18th on a flexi disc bundled with a red vinyl re-press of their album Let The Festivities Begin! The two tracks were recorded by Javier Weyler at 5db, produced by Serra Petale & Javier Weyler. "Los Chrismos" is currently streaming as an early treat!

The announcement comes just before Los Bitchos head back out on the road throughout October and November with select tour dates supporting Franz Ferdinand , along with numerous festival dates , and a coveted spot sharing the stage with Pavement . All this ahead of December "Los Chrismos" headline dates ! SEE THE FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES BELOW.

The band shares: "'Los Chrismos' is our '80s nostalgic Christmas dreamland. Shoop-shooping down the slopes into a cosy chalet strewn with fairy lights, join us for a glass of bubbly and a cosy Christmas party full of festivities! We can't wait to get dressed up and play this song on our Chrismos tour."

Let the festivities... continue!

Listen to the new single here:

Los Bitchos - Tour Dates

Oct 15 Leeds, UK - Live at Leeds 'In The City'

Oct 19 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse - w/ Franz Ferdinand

Oct 20 London, UK - Alexandra Palace - w/ Franz Ferdinand

Oct 21 Cardiff, UK - Swn Festival Weekend

Oct 24 London, UK - The Roundhouse w/ Pavement

Nov 5 Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival

Nov 10 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro - w/ Franz Ferdinand

Nov 12 Glasgow, UK - The Great Western Festival

Nov 13 Kortrijk, BE - Sonic City Festival

Dec 2 - London @ Heaven^

Dec 7 - Berlin @ Silent Green*

Dec 8 - Amsterdam @ Paradiso Noord*

Dec 9 - Luxembourg @ Rotondes*

Dec 10 - Bern @ ISC Club*

"Los Chrismos" Headline Tour Dates w/ support from:

* - Takeshi's Cashew

^ - audiobooks

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of NominationsBeyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations
October 13, 2022

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods. Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations. Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominations!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, “Save Our Squad with David Beckham” is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer
October 13, 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Watch the new video trailer and check out the new film poster photo now!
Latin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in NovemberLatin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in November
October 12, 2022

“The Montaners” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo, which have become a veritable phenomenon on social media and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. Watch the new video trailer now!
David Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJDavid Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJ
October 12, 2022

Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I’m Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.