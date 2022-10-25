Loon Town Share 'Doesn't Matter'
Slow Space is set for release on November 4th.
Loon Town today share the opening song "Doesn't Matter" from their forthcoming debut LP Slow Space and reveal the interactive soundmap of the band's fictional shared hometown (Loon Town) that the LP narrates. Slow Space is set for release on November 4th. Loon Town tour Canada this November and December. Full tour details below.
"Doesn't Matter" is a laidback track about processing the loss of a loved who with those who remain. Speaking on the track Nicolas Hyatt says, ""Doesn't Matter" tackles loss head on. I had envisioned a family gathering following someone's passing, and the strange but beautiful shared responsibility of finding a home for their belongings."
"The track captures our collective processing of grief, and also the joy of collaboration - it was written as a trio, and found its final form with amazing contributions from our drummer Mili Hong, our friends Brodie Conley (guitar) and Andy Magoffin (brass), and our producer Lisa Conway - who convinced us to really lean into the beachy, chill vibes of the song."
Loon Town is songwriters Danielle Savage, Nicolas Hyatt, David Lacalamita and drummer Mili Hong. They joined forces in the summer of 2019 after the wrap up of their Montreal based pop outfit Future States. Slow Space emerged in a shared period of grief for David, Danielle and Nicolas. In their ensuing writing retreat, the trio of songwriters and vocalists unfolded their personal experiences in relation to loss, creating together a narrative in a fictionalized shared hometown (Loon Town).
As they wrote, Loon Town began to crystallize, leading to a cast of characters and locations, and they began to imagine a 'return home' sparked by a funeral and resulting in an extended stay. This fictionalized Slow Space allowed them to dive into moments along the timeline of their lives and to encompass the different versions of themselves and the slew of emotions felt along the way. It is a reflection on love and loss, on the importance of home and those we hold dear.
Slow Space was produced by Lisa Conway (L CON) and recorded in the summer of 2021 at Wildlife Sanctuary Sound (Guelph ON) and The House of Miracles (Cambridge ON). It features gorgeous brass arrangements performed by Andy Magoffin and additional lead guitar by Brodie Conley. The album will be accompanied by an interactive soundmap of Loon Town & a vinyl pressing with artwork by visual artists Davide Di Saro and Andrea Cossu and coding by Liam Brown.
Listen to the new single here:
Upcoming Tour
Nov. 10 - Toronto @ The Cameron House w/ Dangrous Ace
Nov. 11 - Kitchener @ Catana Studios w/ Dangrous Ace
Nov. 12 - Ottawa @ Happy Goat Cafe (Laurel St) w/ Loon Choir
Nov. 13 - Montreal @ Casa del Popolo w/ High Five and Slight
Nov. 18 - London (TBC)
Nov. 19 - Sarnia @ Maud's Variety
Nov. 20 - Windsor @ Meteor w/ Goodnight, Sunrise
Dec. 1 - Nelson, BC @ The Royal w/ Liz Arnason
Dec. 2 - Penticton, BC @ Dream Café
Dec.3 - Vancouver BC @ Green Autobody, with The Golden Age of Wrestling & Yawn
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
The nominations were announced live from Cipriani Wall Street by Emmy-nominated star of Pose and American Horror Story on FX, and now as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Angelica Ross. Ross was joined by Jeffrey Sharp, award-winning film producer and the Executive Director of The Gotham.
Karen E Laine to Host GOOD BONES: BETTER YARD on HGTV
October 25, 2022
Karen E Laine, a Master Gardener and co-star of the HGTV hit series Good Bones, will pursue her true passion of renovating clients’ outdoor spaces to reach their full potential in the network’s new special Good Bones: Better Yard.
HLN INVESTIGATES Announces New Gabby Petito Documentary
October 25, 2022
Gabby Petito vanished after taking a cross country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. When he returned home to Florida without her, red flags and accusations began to fly. Her disappearance quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of the internet and ultimately leading to the discovery of her body thousands of miles away.
American Thrills Drop 'Ego Death' Off New Album
October 25, 2022
Connecticut's American Thrills are dropping the final single off their new record. The song is titled 'Ego Death' and is streaming everywhere. You can catch the band playing some of the new tracks from the record later this week down in Gainesville, Florida at Fest 20.
Sam Fender Shares New Single 'Wild Grey Ocean'
October 25, 2022
Sam Fender has shared a new track, “Wild Grey Ocean,” the first of two new songs included on the forthcoming Seventeen Going Under – Live Deluxe Edition. The album will be released as a standalone double coloured vinyl. It will also feature on a “Live Deluxe Edition” of Seventeen Going Under on double CD, including the B-sides, “Wild Grey Ocean.'