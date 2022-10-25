Loon Town Share 'Doesn't Matter'

Loon Town today share the opening song "Doesn't Matter" from their forthcoming debut LP Slow Space and reveal the interactive soundmap of the band's fictional shared hometown (Loon Town) that the LP narrates. Slow Space is set for release on November 4th. Loon Town tour Canada this November and December. Full tour details below.

"Doesn't Matter" is a laidback track about processing the loss of a loved who with those who remain. Speaking on the track Nicolas Hyatt says, ""Doesn't Matter" tackles loss head on. I had envisioned a family gathering following someone's passing, and the strange but beautiful shared responsibility of finding a home for their belongings."

"The track captures our collective processing of grief, and also the joy of collaboration - it was written as a trio, and found its final form with amazing contributions from our drummer Mili Hong, our friends Brodie Conley (guitar) and Andy Magoffin (brass), and our producer Lisa Conway - who convinced us to really lean into the beachy, chill vibes of the song."

Loon Town is songwriters Danielle Savage, Nicolas Hyatt, David Lacalamita and drummer Mili Hong. They joined forces in the summer of 2019 after the wrap up of their Montreal based pop outfit Future States. Slow Space emerged in a shared period of grief for David, Danielle and Nicolas. In their ensuing writing retreat, the trio of songwriters and vocalists unfolded their personal experiences in relation to loss, creating together a narrative in a fictionalized shared hometown (Loon Town).

As they wrote, Loon Town began to crystallize, leading to a cast of characters and locations, and they began to imagine a 'return home' sparked by a funeral and resulting in an extended stay. This fictionalized Slow Space allowed them to dive into moments along the timeline of their lives and to encompass the different versions of themselves and the slew of emotions felt along the way. It is a reflection on love and loss, on the importance of home and those we hold dear.

Slow Space was produced by Lisa Conway (L CON) and recorded in the summer of 2021 at Wildlife Sanctuary Sound (Guelph ON) and The House of Miracles (Cambridge ON). It features gorgeous brass arrangements performed by Andy Magoffin and additional lead guitar by Brodie Conley. The album will be accompanied by an interactive soundmap of Loon Town & a vinyl pressing with artwork by visual artists Davide Di Saro and Andrea Cossu and coding by Liam Brown.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Tour

Nov. 10 - Toronto @ The Cameron House w/ Dangrous Ace

Nov. 11 - Kitchener @ Catana Studios w/ Dangrous Ace

Nov. 12 - Ottawa @ Happy Goat Cafe (Laurel St) w/ Loon Choir

Nov. 13 - Montreal @ Casa del Popolo w/ High Five and Slight

Nov. 18 - London (TBC)

Nov. 19 - Sarnia @ Maud's Variety

Nov. 20 - Windsor @ Meteor w/ Goodnight, Sunrise

Dec. 1 - Nelson, BC @ The Royal w/ Liz Arnason

Dec. 2 - Penticton, BC @ Dream Café

Dec.3 - Vancouver BC @ Green Autobody, with The Golden Age of Wrestling & Yawn