Lola Moxom Returns with R&B Anthem ‘Turn Down The Lights’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



19-year-old singer, songwriter, producer and performer, Lola Moxom returns with her highly anticipated second single ‘Turn Down The Lights’, a stunning masterclass in modern R&B.



Backed by warped bass, high hat and a steady, groove-driven beat, ‘Turn Down The Lights’ serves as a showcase for Lola’s extraordinary vocal talent, effortlessly gliding through impeccable riffs and runs, cementing her rapidly growing reputation as a once-in-a-generation vocalist. Drawing influence from both traditional R&B sensibilities and the forward-thinking energy of today’s sound, Lola’s music embodies a deep appreciation for the genre’s roots while pushing its boundaries to new and exciting places.

As a singer/songwriter with a strong ear for producing music, Lola brings a fresh perspective to her craft, combining the essence of an old soul with the innovation of a modern artist. Produced by James Berkeley and co-written with TRAITS, Lola’s second offering feels big. Part of this is due to the complexity of its backing vocals which form a substantial part of the song’s identity. Lola has been recording vocal arrangements since aged 11, and worked alongside Joshua Alamu (FLO, Raye, Tems, Griff) to arrange the vocals on this track.



Of the track, Lola says: “I wanted to create a song that had the vibe/essence of Musiq Soulchild, the soul of a Jill Scott track, but with the powerhouse vocals of Beyoncé, Kim Burrell, and Whitney Houston, etc. Ramzi Sleiman who’s a legend on the keys, he really helped bring that vision to life. We used to jam to Stevie Wonder together a lot. and when we started writing, it was like the song just wrote itself and the whole writing process just flowed because we were all vibing off the same influences.”



“The song itself is about being present in the moment, reminding someone why you love them, but also knowing where to set your boundaries in a relationship. It’s got a deep meaning, but at the same time it's sexy, it's soulful and it's timeless. I know releasing something like this as my second single is bold but I wanted to drop something that’s 100% inspired by the music I grew up on, and I wanna be releasing music that reflects that.”

Lola features as Rebecca Judd’s Ascending Artist on Apple Music 1, which follows huge success across the airwaves for her debut single ‘Cool With It’, receiving overwhelming support and becoming a radio favourite across the likes of BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Apple Music 1, Capital XTRA and Kiss FM. The single was also 1Xtra’s BBC Introducing Track of the Week. Lola’s opening statement also received widespread acclaim from media outlets such as CLASH, VIBE Magazine, Official Charts, VIPER Magazine, Noctis Magazine and The Blues Project. It also saw her become an MTV UK Push Artist! The song’s earworm melody, impressive vocal performance, and stellar production highlighted her potential to become a major force in the industry.

Dream up the perfect blend of Tori Kelly, Brandy and Musiq Soulchild, infuse it with the vibrant energy of London, and you have Lola Moxom, reviving the UK R&B scene at just 19-years-old. Lola has garnered high praise/co-signs from industry heavy weights such as Tori Kelly, GoldLink, Mahalia and Sam Gellaitry. Her rich, soulful powerhouse voice and sophisticated song writing continue to capture the attention of many insiders and industry tastemakers, positioning her as a key artist to watch.

Lola has been making waves and gaining a loyal fanbase through her recent live performances, including shows at Vibe Village, Sofar Sounds as well as a support slot for Humble The Great, where she has blown audiences with her incredible vocal and star quality. Last month Lola took to the stage at The Jazz Cafe to support GRAMMY-nominated R&B star, Alex Isley. A week later, she returned to the London venue to perform as part of Mahalia Presents, a night curated and hosted by artist Mahalia.

Comments