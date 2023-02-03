Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lojay Announces 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP & Drops 'MOTO'

Lojay announces the release of his exciting new EP, due March 3rd, GANGSTER ROMANTIC.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Kicking off 2023 with refreshed energy and strong intentions, Lojay announces the release of his exciting new EP, due March 3rd, GANGSTER ROMANTIC.

The project is an introduction to the turbulent world of Lojay, marked by passionate affairs, in-depth reflection, acute fears, and romanticism. Alongside the announcement, he has released the latest single from the project called "MOTO," a heart wrenching Afrobeats number, out today.

As a follow up to his energetic dance floor-facing singles "Leader!" and "Canada" last year, "MOTO" goes at a slower and more sober pace, with the track showcasing a more vulnerable side to Lojay as he reflects on romantic loss, yearning and dashed dreams.

Easing in with soft electric guitar strums and mellow Afrobeats percussion, 'MOTO' was produced by Lojay himself with finishing touches added by Elementz and AOD. Carrying a sombre energy throughout, 'MOTO' explores heartache through the lush layers of Lojay's distinctive vocals as he showcases his lyrical abilities through raw songwriting and storytelling.

Alongside the release, Lojay has shared the video for "MOTO," directed by prolific Atlanta-based director Des Gray who is responsible for visuals for the likes of Quavo, Davido and Lil Baby. Starring Lojay himself, the video explores the narrative of his relationship and eventual breakup, edited with a consuming tint of blue to mirror the grave intensity of the song.

'MOTO' is the third single from Lojay's forthcoming EP GANGSTER ROMANTIC, an intimate reflection on the past year of his life, Lojay repurposes his candid journals and emotional entries on love, life, and heartbreak into a broody, sonic diary rife with reflections, expectations and contemplations on independence. The result is a moodier world, brimming with bouncy direction and effortless energy as he bares himself, leaving nothing behind.

Last year, 'Canada' (featuring Amapiano heavyweights Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa) garnered support from Rolling Stone as well as the likes of DJ Target at BBC Radio 1Xtra, while 'Leader' was praised by BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders. Receiving a spread of support from KISS FM, No Signal and Rinse FM, he is also the cover star on Apple 1's The Dotty Show as part of their Ones To Watch. Confirming his impressive global reach, Lojay will embark on an Australian tour in March.

With his new announcements already stirring excitement, it's certified that Lojay has cemented his status as one of the most exciting players in the Afrobeats world right now.



