Logan Lynn Shares New Single 'Bet It All' From Upcoming Album

Logan Lynn has just released “Bet It All”, the latest single off his brand new studio album SOFTCORE out June 7 via Kill Rock Stars. The record’s most ‘90s-indebted indie rock moment, “Bet It All” is a shiny, glamorous track, drenched in the kind of emotion that only true alienation can foster. The kind of sadness that burns brighter because it’s spray-painted pink and plastered in glitter.

While “Bet It All” showcased the interlocking aspects of his songwriting style, Logan is thrilled to offer a new take on another album track “Where The Sun Don’t Shine” covered by hypnotic pop duo Fawn (Glass Candy / Chromatics) and also out today! Fawn shared, “Where the Sun Don’t Shine’ is one of our favorite tracks on the album, and we were absolutely thrilled to get the chance to put our spin on it.”

Earning acclaim spanning Punknews.org, AdHoc Project’s “Thought Enthusiast”, Instinct Magazine, Bear World Magazine, GLAAD, Ghettoblaster Magazine, and support from Apple Music “New In Indie” and TIDAL “Folkified Favorites”, the new collection infuses his old fashioned belief in monogamous love and self-tenderness with his exuberant, playful and in-your-face brand of synth-laced queer indie punk.

Like many gifted musicians, Logan has always used his songwriting as a way to cope with the ups-and-downs of life. Growing up in a fundamentalist Christian community that “hated gay people and only sang a cappella” the album is brimming with commanding, danceable sex positivity. With a title like SOFTCORE, you might assume that Logan is going straight for sexuality, but it's about so much more than that. It’s about how warmth can make way for strength, how going through one of the hardest experiences of your life doesn’t have to make you hard. “‘SOFTCORE’ is not about pornography,” says Logan. “In the midst of this stuff that hardens us up as people, things that have historically sent me spiraling or sent me out to be in solitude, I want to stay soft, I want to stay open and sexy.”

SOFTCORE is self-described as “equal parts ‘F*CK YOU!’ and ‘LET’S F*CK.’” The record sounds like that: it sounds positive. It sounds pissed. It sounds horny. But in the end, it resolves in a way that feels genuinely hopeful. Like Logan’s life has.

Photo Credit: Casey M. Dudley

