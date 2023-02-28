Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lizzy McAlpine's 'Ceilings' Debuts on Billboard's Hot 100

Lizzy McAlpine's 'Ceilings' Debuts on Billboard's Hot 100

Lizzy will perform “ceilings” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this Thursday, March 2.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Lizzy McAlpine is debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 with her breakout hit "ceilings" at No. 75. The song continues to see week over week growth with nearly 90 million streams and counting, and is also being featured on Spotify's biggest playlist, "Today's Top Hits." Watch the new Gus Black-directed video for "ceilings" below.

In addition, Lizzy will perform "ceilings" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this Thursday, March 2.

"ceilings" is from Lizzy's second studio album, five seconds flat, which was released to critical acclaim last April on Harbour Artists & Music /AWAL Recordings. Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier, plus Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

five seconds flat garnered Best of 2022 year-end coverage from Bob Boilen's Favorite Music of 2022 (five seconds flat and "reckless driving") and Consequence's Top 50 Songs of 2022 ("all my ghosts"). Lizzy also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR Music's Tiny Desk where the performance was voted in the Top 5 of 2022 Tiny Desks.

Moreover, Lizzy is hitting the road for an extensive run of headlining tour dates this spring. "The End of The Movie" Tour which immediately sold-out, kicks off in Denver on April 18 and includes two nights in New York at Terminal 5 and Brooklyn Steel, two nights at D.C.'s 9:30 Club and two nights at Los Angeles' The Wiltern. See below for the complete tour routing.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship.

Watch the new music video here:

LIZZY MCALPINE LIVE

April 18-Denver, CO-Summit*
April 20-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*
April 21-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theatre*
April 23-Detroit, MI-The Majestic Theatre*
April 24-Toronto, ON-HISTORY*
April 25-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel*
April 27-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*
April 28-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*
April 29-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*
May 1-Boston, MA-House of Blues Boston*
May 2-New York, NY-Terminal 5*
May 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*
May 5-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*
May 7-Dallas, TX-House of Blues Dallas*
May 8-Austin, TX-ACL Live at The Moody Theater*
May 11-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*
May 12-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*
May 13-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater*
June 2-Dublin, IR-Vicar Street*
June 4-Manchester, U.K.-Albert Hall*
June 5-London, U.K.-O2 Forum Kentish Town*
June 6-London, U.K.- O2 Forum Kentish Town*
June 8-Paris, FR-La Cigale*
June 9-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso*
June 11-Berlin, GE-Astra Kulturhaus
*SOLD OUT




Dorthia Cottrell Announces Solo Album & Shares Family Annihilator Photo
Dorthia Cottrell Announces Solo Album & Shares 'Family Annihilator'
Dorthia Cottrell envisions her music as both a document of love and a reconciliation with death. On her new album, Death Folk Country, Cottrell wards off death through creation - the most distilled form of love. The spirit of love passed on through her words will be the ultimate reward for earthly suffering. Listen to a new single now!
Kassi Valazza Shares Corners Single From New Album Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing Photo
Kassi Valazza Shares 'Corners' Single From New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Portland, Oregon-based artist Kassi Valazza recently announced her sophomore full-length, Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing, which is set to release on May 26 via Fluff & Gravy Records (Margo Cilker, Anna Tivel) in North America and Loose Music (Andrew Combs, Courtney Marie Andrews) in the UK. Pre-orders are available now.
TEKE::TEKE Announce New LP Hagata & Unleash Garakuta Photo
TEKE::TEKE Announce New LP 'Hagata' & Unleash 'Garakuta'
Accompanying the news is the album’s hard-charging lead single and opening track, “Garakuta” (which roughly translates to ‘goods of no more use nor value’), alongside a music video animated and directed by TEKE::TEKE’s own Maya Kuroki (vocals) and Sei Nakauchi Pelletier (guitar).
Caitlin Rose Announces Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Combs Photo
Caitlin Rose Announces Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Combs
Acclaimed singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose announced a new batch of tour dates this spring. The full-band shows will be co-headlined with fellow Nashville favorite Andrew Combs. They’ll kick off on May 30th in Louisville followed by stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, DC, New York City, and Philadelphia among others.

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? DocumentaryHBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary
February 28, 2023

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and television streaming rights to the Academy Award®- nominated documentary short, HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO’s “When We Were Bullies,” “Phantom Limb,” “The Darkness of Day,” “Human Remains”).
Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.
February 28, 2023

It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez. Check out photos from the premiere now!
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music SessionHardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
February 28, 2023

Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.
Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the YearCody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year
February 28, 2023

The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office. 
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'
February 28, 2023

Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring – a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop.
share