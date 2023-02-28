Lizzy McAlpine's 'Ceilings' Debuts on Billboard's Hot 100

Lizzy McAlpine is debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 with her breakout hit "ceilings" at No. 75. The song continues to see week over week growth with nearly 90 million streams and counting, and is also being featured on Spotify's biggest playlist, "Today's Top Hits." Watch the new Gus Black-directed video for "ceilings" below.

In addition, Lizzy will perform "ceilings" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this Thursday, March 2.

"ceilings" is from Lizzy's second studio album, five seconds flat, which was released to critical acclaim last April on Harbour Artists & Music /AWAL Recordings. Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier, plus Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

five seconds flat garnered Best of 2022 year-end coverage from Bob Boilen's Favorite Music of 2022 (five seconds flat and "reckless driving") and Consequence's Top 50 Songs of 2022 ("all my ghosts"). Lizzy also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show and NPR Music's Tiny Desk where the performance was voted in the Top 5 of 2022 Tiny Desks.

Moreover, Lizzy is hitting the road for an extensive run of headlining tour dates this spring. "The End of The Movie" Tour which immediately sold-out, kicks off in Denver on April 18 and includes two nights in New York at Terminal 5 and Brooklyn Steel, two nights at D.C.'s 9:30 Club and two nights at Los Angeles' The Wiltern. See below for the complete tour routing.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship.

Watch the new music video here:

LIZZY MCALPINE LIVE

April 18-Denver, CO-Summit*

April 20-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*

April 21-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theatre*

April 23-Detroit, MI-The Majestic Theatre*

April 24-Toronto, ON-HISTORY*

April 25-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel*

April 27-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*

April 28-Washington, D.C.-9:30 Club*

April 29-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*

May 1-Boston, MA-House of Blues Boston*

May 2-New York, NY-Terminal 5*

May 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

May 5-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*

May 7-Dallas, TX-House of Blues Dallas*

May 8-Austin, TX-ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

May 11-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*

May 12-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*

May 13-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater*

June 2-Dublin, IR-Vicar Street*

June 4-Manchester, U.K.-Albert Hall*

June 5-London, U.K.-O2 Forum Kentish Town*

June 6-London, U.K.- O2 Forum Kentish Town*

June 8-Paris, FR-La Cigale*

June 9-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso*

June 11-Berlin, GE-Astra Kulturhaus

*SOLD OUT