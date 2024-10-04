Lizzy McAlpine Releases 'Older (and Wiser)' Deluxe Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Older (and Wiser), the new deluxe version of singer, songwriter and producer Lizzy McAlpine’scritically acclaimed album, Older, is out now.

“Older (and Wiser) picks up where we left off with Lizzy and the band, building on the foundation we laid when we first began working together on Older in October 2023,” says producer, music director and guitarist Mason Stoops. “After nearly a year of relentless touring, writing, and recording together, Lizzy is ready to share her most honest and vulnerable work yet. She has mastered the ability to guide the band to match her musical and emotional depth—as a producer, fan, and friend, I couldn’t be more proud of her and these songs.”

Produced by Lizzy and Mason Stoops (Ryan Beatty, Del Water Gap) with contribution from Ethan Gruska (SZA, Remi Wolf), Older (and Wiser) was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City with Lizzy’s full band, during an off week on her international headline tour.

The deluxe edition features the album’s fourteen original tracks, plus five new songs, including “Pushing It Down and Praying,” which Lizzy unveiled last month alongside a video she co-directed herself with sweetiepie (Neema Sadeghiand Ethan Frank) starring Role Model—listen here and watch here. Additional highlights include previously unreleased singles “Method Acting (Demo),” “Soccer Practice” and two fan favorites she debuted live on tour earlier this year, “Force of Nature” and “Spring Into Summer.”

Recorded and produced in Los Angeles by Lizzy with Mason Stoops, Ryan Lerman of Scary Pockets, Jeremy Most (Emily King, Norah Jones) and Tony Berg (Taylor Swift, Boygenius), Lizzy’s third studio album, Older, finds the 24-year-old rising star stepping into newfound confidence, discovering her voice and defining her artistry with profound simplicity. Most recently, Lizzy unveiled a documentary chronicling the recording process of the LP—watch Older: The Making of the Album, here.

Lizzy is gearing up to bring The Older Tour across the U.K. and Europe after an extensive run across North America and Australia. The dates have seen her play back-to-back sold-out nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Philadelphia’s The Met and more. See below for full itinerary.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, Lizzy released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans. Lizzy’s widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat, was released to critical acclaim two years later, in the spring of 2022, and featured Platinum-certified track “ceilings,” which debuted at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

THE OLDER TOUR

October 13—Antwerp, BE—De Roma

October 15—Amsterdam, NL—AFAS Live

October 17—Berlin, DE—Uber Eats Music Hall

October 19—Cologne, DE—Palladium

October 21—Paris, FR—Bataclan

October 24—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo

October 25—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo

October 27—Manchester, U.K.—O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 28—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Academy

October 31—Dublin, IE—3Arena

Photo credit: Deanie Chen

