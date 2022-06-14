Lizzy McAlpine Featured on Jacob Collier's 'Never Gonna Be Alone' with John Mayer

Lizzy McAlpine is the featured vocalist on the latest Jacob Collier single "Never Gonna Be Alone," also featuring John Mayer. Listen here. The three co-wrote the song together.

Lizzy has collaborated with Jacob various times in the past. Most recently, Jacob was featured on Lizzy's single "erase me," off her latest album five seconds flat, which was released this past April to critical acclaim.

Rolling Stone praised the track as having "just the right combination of the singer/songwriter vibe with a cinematic crescendo that makes the song a perfect fit for radio and even Top 40. Give this track and the artist a chance, you'll be playing this one on loop very quickly."

five seconds flat debuted at #5 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart with NPR Music praising Lizzy as, "...a great storyteller. And though her songs are often about the well-worn subjects of breakups and heartbreaks, she has a way with words and phrasing that feels fresh." The album was produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, and also includes contributions from Grammy-Award winners FINNEAS, as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Caity Krone