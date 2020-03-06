Liza Anne Premieres New Song 'Desire'

Liza Anne today shares her shimmering new song "Desire." It Is her first new release of 2020, produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Beck). "Desire feels like too much tequila, and I've had plenty," Liza sings on this irreverent, self-realizing new track about the intoxication of bad habits.

The song was premiered today by The FADER, who said "Desire" "pushes her sound even further," calling it, "sunny, loosely woven...a wry and chaotic song about resisting temptation." Listen to "Desire" below.

Liza said of "Desire," "This song is the feeling of having too much of a good thing. It is a reckoning with the responsibility that comes with interacting with people through a period of your own unhealth paired with the hope that you can handle yourself better in your future tomorrows."

Liza also recently announced a North American tour with Bombay Bicycle Club, which includes stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, and her hometown of Nashville. She will announce additional dates soon.

In support of recovery efforts following the devastating tornado that tore through Nashville this past week, Liza yesterday released a new live EP entitled 'Devotion: Nashville Strong.' It is a three-song collection of live performances from her last show of 2019 at Nashville's beloved venue The Basement East, which was destroyed. All proceeds from the EP will benefit Nashville tornado relief. Liza says of the EP, "The Basement East was directly in the line of destruction and among so many other Nashville staples, homes, businesses, families, and schools - the need for support in this community is vast and hard to comprehend. Anything helps. So much is needed." Purchase 'Devotion: Nashville Strong' here.

Liza wrapped up 2019 in a big way - she toured with Lucy Dacus, opened for Phoebe Bridgers, and released her first new song in over 2 years, "Devotion." Stereogum called "Devotion" a "synth-engulfed" anthem and Ladygunn said "every beat squeez[es] the Blondie-Esque female warrior out of you." Read Liza's interview with Flaunt about "Devotion" here.

"Devotion" and "Desire" follow Liza's 2018 breakout album 'Fine But Dying,' which NPR Music called "bold in both sound and subject." Following that album, Liza opened for Kacey Musgraves at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, toured with Ray LaMontagne (including a stop at Radio City Music Hall), and walked NYFW 2019. Watch Liza perform 'Fine But Dying' standout "Paranoia" on CONAN here.

LIZA ANNE 2020 TOUR DATES

June 01 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

June 02 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

June 04 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

June 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

June 06 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

June 07 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club *

June 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

June 11 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theater *

June 12 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

June 15 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

June 16 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater *

* With Bombay Bicycle Club





