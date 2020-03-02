Live Nation To Book Philadelphia's Mann Center For The Performing Arts

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts, one of the foremost open-air music centers in the country and a leading cultural and arts education nonprofit in Philadelphia, and Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today an exclusive, multi-year booking partnership to bring a dynamic summer line-up of leading touring artists to the Mann's iconic campus in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.



The long-term partnership with possible extensions is effective immediately for the Mann's summer 2020 season. Highlights of the new agreement include:

Collaboration between the Mann and Live Nation to elevate the guest experience at the venue through new concession options, enhanced VIP opportunities, and more.

Development of new immersive, signature musical festivals that maximize the Mann's multiple stages and expansive, Fairmount Park campus.

Capital investment by Live Nation throughout the term of the agreement to support the Mann's multi-year master plan for ongoing campus improvements.

An annual charitable contribution made by Live Nation in support of the Mann's charitable endeavors and mission.

"The Mann is continually focused on aligning with strong partners to support our commitment to presenting world-class, diverse, entertainment; providing incredible, memorable experiences for our guests; and positively impacting Philadelphia communities through free experiences with enriching arts and culture. Live Nation is certainly a partner that embodies all of that, and we are thrilled to be formally working together with them," said Catherine M. Cahill, President and CEO of the Mann. "Their portfolio of artists together with our commitment to presenting world-class orchestras, including The Philadelphia Orchestra's annual summer residency, will only add to our legacy as a premier entertainment destination, dedicated to artistic excellence, where a wide variety of musical genres can be enjoyed," she said.

"The Mann is one of Philadelphia's premiere music destinations and we're honored to support this non-profit's dedication to the local community and artistic excellence," said Geoffrey Gordon, President of Live Nation Philadelphia. "We brought the iconic Roots Picnic to the Mann last summer for a sold-out performance and are excited to usher in more world-class events and performers, such as HoagieNation, a celebration of music, food and culture curated and headlined by Daryl Hall and John Oates, featuring special guests Squeeze, Kool & The Gang, and the Hooters, the return of the Roots Picnic, and more."

The Mann's 22-acre campus, a frequent nominee for Pollstar's "Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue," consists of four distinct stage experiences for both artists and audiences:

The Presser Foundation Stage, the Mann's venerable main stage in the TD Pavilion which seats 4,500 and can accommodate another 10,000 concertgoers in Connelly Terrace seating and on the Mann's Great Lawn

Skyline Stage, positioned at the top of the Mann's campus overlooking the dramatic Philadelphia skyline; accommodates 7,500 general admission guests on three acres of grassy parkland

Expanded site for multi-stage festivals, utilizing existing and temporary stages, for upwards of 25,000 guests

New Downstage @ the Mann series for intimate, in-the-round experiences where both artists and audiences of up to 300 are on The Presser Foundation Stage

Live Nation at the Mann 2020

The Live Nation shows announced to date are listed below. For a full list of shows that have been announced to date for summer 2020, and to purchase tickets, visit www.manncenter.org/events.





