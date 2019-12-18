Live Nation Expands Global Platform To Malaysia Through Acquisition Of PR Worldwide

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in the live entertainment division of PR Worldwide, one of Malaysia's leading live events promoters. The move further signals Live Nation's goal to build a truly global live entertainment platform, allowing the company to better service artists who now extensively travel the world to play to their expanding fan bases.

Established in 1999, PR Worldwide has been instrumental in the establishment of the Malaysian live entertainment industry. One of the most prominent live events businesses in the Asia Pacific region, the company has promoted a vast array of international acts and family shows. PR Worldwide has a long-standing relationship with Live Nation having partnered with the company on tours in the past for Bruno Mars, Lewis Capaldi, Why Don't We, LANY, Jim Jeffries and Charlie Puth. PR Worldwide is also responsible for bringing huge global superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Russell Peters and Shawn Mendes, as well as family brand Disney On Ice to the region.

"Asia continues to be an extremely important region for growth and opportunity for Live Nation. By joining forces with PR Worldwide we are excited to add yet another market to our Asia Pacific network which enables us to become the leading international concert promoter in Malaysia. It is our pleasure to welcome Para Rajagopal and his team to the family and we look forward to working with them to service artists and offer unforgettable live experiences to fans across the region," said Paul Antonio, President, Live Nation Asia & Middle East.

"We are extremely proud to be taking our long-standing relationship with Live Nation to the next level. It gives us a unique opportunity to continue PR Worldwide's 20-year commitment to the development of the Malaysian live entertainment industry. Together, we can strengthen Malaysia as one of the major live entertainment destinations while giving both artists and fans the very best live experiences," said Para Rajagopal, Founder/CEO of PR Worldwide.

Live Nation has offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane & Auckland. Earlier this year, the company announced its expansion to Singapore by acquiring leading promoter One Production and also made significant senior appointments to its growing business in China. This week, Live Nation Asia launched Live Nation Connects, a new creative marketing agency to connect brands to fans across Asia.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.





