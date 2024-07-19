Little Monarch Releasing Debut Album 'Plenty of Time'; Shares New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-talented producer, artist, and songwriter Little Monarch has revealed the details for her debut album, Plenty of Time, out August 16th. The anticipated full-length has been years in the making and is a collection of 13 tracks strung together in between tours and life on the road, offering a reminder to enjoy the pace of life.

Alongside the announcement, Little Monarch shares her new single, “We Got That Feeling,” capturing those special moments with loved ones that make the rest of the world fade away and turn good times into timeless memories. Carried by a steady, slippery groove and slick guitar, the funky track sees Casey Kalmenson, performing as Little Monarch, letting the production shine while seamlessly incorporating her vocals at just the right moments.

“This album has been a touchstone for me when I land back home in my own studio space and in my own universe to create for myself,” shares Kalmenson on the project. “The title, Plenty of Time, pulls from a lyric from the song ‘Fine Excuse’ and is a state of mind. I feel like I can always find comfort in believing that there is plenty of time; time to create, to start over, to make an album, to enjoy a day or even an hour. As I’ve grown into my artist project it’s really easy to get lost in this idea that if it doesn’t happen right away it never will, or that there is a certain cutoff time in your life as a musician that things have to happen by to have relevance. I want the music to take its time, I want the evolution of my sound and my songs to take their time and find the right listeners and land in an authentic place for me.”

“We Got That Feeling” joins the album’s previously released radiant bass-driven single “Follow Your Majesty” which speaks to showing kindness to your heart and the cosmic self-love anthem “Sheesh,” sharing a similar message of putting yourself first while celebrating your individuality. Recorded in Kalmenson’s home studio, Plenty of Time provides a look inside her journey over the last couple of years as both a producer and an individual. Through a mix of sound choices, arrangements, and personal lyrics, the tracks range from simple, slinky groove-focused moments to introspective homesick yearnings pulled from her travels as a touring musician to lo-fi jazz inspired experiments that tickle a personal musical itch for the creative. Kalmenson explains, “There’s a wide sonic landscape but somehow it all remains sun kissed, hopeful, evolving, and perfectly textured. Something you could easily imagine a girl like me making in a back house by the beach just tinkering away over the past couple of years.”

Little Monarch is the bedroom-pop disco-funk hybrid brainchild of Kalmenson who creates a truly unique listening experience, blending various elements into a cohesively contemporary yet retro sonic drive. Recognized for her exceptional musical abilities with her dazzling pop-laced soundscapes, Kalmenson has found viral success as a solo artist with hits including “No Matter What” and “Strike” which have quickly added to her over 41 million global streams. Little Monarch has garnered praise from the likes of Wonderland, Ones To Watch, The Line of Best Fit, and Atwood Magazine among others. Her music can be heard in a variety of campaigns with brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Shiseido Cosmetics along with syncs for shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Love Is Blind, and Love At First Lie.

Kalmenson is also an integral member of Gracie Abrams' band and played a pivotal role in the highly acclaimed Taylor Swift The Era's Tour in 2023, showcasing her exceptional talent on a global stage. Beyond her musical talents, she has engaged in brand partnerships and campaigns with ROLI, D'Angelico Guitars, Layers App, Square Space, and ROLAND, showcasing her versatility and appeal in both the music and marketing worlds.

Plenty of Time Track Listing:

1. We Got That Feeling

2. Do It For You

3. It’s Like Music

4. Fine Excuse

5. Sheesh

6. Keep Me Down

7. This Tiny Table

8. Steve’s Vamp

9. Bounce

10. Tears

11. Same Old

12. Put Your Love

13. Follow Your Majesty

Photo Credit: Adam Brown

