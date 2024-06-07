Little Big Town to Release 'Greatest Hits' Album in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – proudly announce the release of their first-ever career-spanning Greatest Hits album out August 9, 2024 via Capitol Records Nashville. The album collects over two decades of chart-busting country smashes on one definitive body of work, ranging from the GRAMMY® Award-winning “Pontoon”, “Boondocks” and “Better Man” to massively influential anthems such as “Girl Crush.” It traces the quartet’s unbelievable journey from humble beginnings to country royalty. For the uninitiated, it’s also the best way to get to know the band!

“As we embark on the next 25 years of Little Big Town, we wanted to reflect back on our catalogue and really honor the songs that have had the greatest impact throughout this incredible journey,” said Little Big Town. “This Greatest Hits album was carefully curated by all four of us and is a love letter to our fans who have been there for every reason.”

Simultaneously, the band continue to give diehard fans something unique, inviting marquee superstars to duet on a handful of fan favorites for the first time. In this spirit, a few close friends have joined them to celebrate 25 years on Greatest Hits. Today, they herald the album’s arrival with a new version of their 2011 hit, “Shut Up Train” featuring Kelsea Ballerini – available to stream at all partners now. Listen HERE.

“Kelsea is a dear friend of ours and has been telling us for years that “Shut Up Train” is one of her favorite album cuts. When we asked her to add her voice to the song, we were blown away by the nuances she added. She made this song all the more special,” gushed Little Big Town.

Plus, they linked up with Miranda Lambert for a new collaborative version of the platinum 2010 staple “Little White Church.” Lambert infuses the track with fresh fire, continuing a tradition of collaboration with Little Big Town dating back to 2014’s “Smokin’ and Drinkin’.” It’s yet another gem from Greatest Hits.

The band initially set the stage for Greatest Hits by releasing Phil Collins' cover “Take Me Home” featuring Sugarland – listen HERE. The two powerhouse groups notably delivered a stunning performance of the song at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Inciting critical applause, People hailed it as “a CMT Awards reunion more than a decade in the making,” and Rolling Stone applauded how “all six vocalists – had a solo moment.” Not to mention, the soaring collaboration has already amassed over 1 million total streams and counting.

And in other news, not only will the band and Sugarland be canvasing North American on the Take Me Home Tour this fall, see dates below, but NBC just announced that Little Big Town will be hosting what promises to be an unforgettable holiday special entitled, Little Big Town’s Christmas at The Opry”. The special will be a festive 2-hour musical extravaganza from Nashville’s iconic Grand OIe Opry, featuring performances from the band alongside lots of exciting special guests. More information coming soon…

Greatest Hits Tracklisting

Side A

Boondocks I’m With the Band Little White Church (feat. Miranda Lambert) Better Man Pontoon Bring It On Home

Side B

Shut Up Train (feat. Kelsea Ballerini) Sober Tornado Wine, Beer, Whiskey Girl Crush Take Me Home (feat. Sugarland)

Tour Dates

October 24 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

October 25 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

October 26 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

October 31 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

November 1 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

November 2 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

November 7 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

November 8 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

November 9 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

November 14 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

November 15 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

November 16 – Vibrant Arena at The MARK – Moline, IL

November 21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

November 22 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

November 23 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

December 11 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS

December 12 – Gas South Arena – Duluth, GA

December 13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

ABOUT LITTLE BIG TOWN

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town – consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook – first entered the music scene 25 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the GRAMMY-nominated “Little White Church.” The band’s breakthrough albums Tornado and PainKiller produced multiple No. 1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) “Girl Crush.” 2017’s The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts to critical acclaim. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, “Better Man,” as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, “When Someone Stops Loving You.” The band’s self-produced ninth studio album, Nightfall, was released January 2020 and hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated songs “The Daughters,” “Over Drinking” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” - the latter of which has reached almost 400 million global streams. In September 2022, they released their tenth studio album, Mr. Sun, which debuted as the Top Country Album released by a Group in 2022. Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home over 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy award.

Comments