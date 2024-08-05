ListenUp! Music & Arts Fall Festival Coming to Long Island in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue, LI is hosting the ListenUp! Music & Arts Fall Festival on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a day filled with live music, art, and good vibes at Stereo Garden. The event is a celebration of creativity and community as we showcase talented artists and musicians. From vibrant art installations to captivating musical performances, this event promises to be a feast for the senses. Come and experience the magic of fall at ListenUp! Tickets are available HERE.

This special event will feature the talents of some of the top original Long Island-based bands, including Ernie & the Band, Bunktown Falls, Title Holder, Drop the 4 and Dino Skatepark, while showcasing a variety of Artist Exhibits, Live Painters, Comedians, Projection Visuals, Local Artisanal Shopping along with delicious food/beverages in order to please all five senses during this 6-hour one-of-a-kind extravaganza.

Curated by a youthful and vibrant emerging L.I. Musicians and Artists community, this festival is a community event by and for the community. Started by musicians with the initiative of helping to enhance Long Island's up and coming original music scene through inventing music festivals by musicians for musicians that will generate the majority of the funding to go towards the musicians and artists participating as the aesthetic of the events.

In fact, ListenUp! had its first event at Stereo Garden March 8th. View the Recap Video which had many positive comments from attendees. When you enter the experience, you will be greeted by a welcoming community who believes in the idea of higher standards for aesthetics in creative event coordination. This will be like no concert or festival you've experienced previously. Major support from the local community and sponsors who align and believe in the vision have allowed the ability to take the local L.I. Music Scene to the next level and be a platform for emerging and deserving artists who have poured their heart and soul into the local arts of L.I. for years prior.

ListenUp! L.I. is committed to serving the community by fostering creativity and supporting the arts as a source of inspiration. The goal is to ignite a spark of joy for the next generation and create meaningful experiences for everyone involved. We aim to unite music and art enthusiasts through shared events that encourage community support, collaboration, and artistic exploration, ultimately benefiting the Long Island local arts economy.

ListenUp! Long Island Music & Arts Festival

ListenUp! LI Music & Arts

Fri. September 20, 2024 | Doors at 6pm | $29 GA | $39 VIP

@ Stereo Garden

9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue NY 11772

Tickets at Stereo Garden LI | TicketWeb

Comments