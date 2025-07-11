Listen: Sandy Knox Shares Soundtrack for WEIGHTING: MY LIFE IF IT WERE A MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-nominated songwriter Sandy Knox has released the soundtrack for Weighting: My Life If It Were A Musical, her recent audiobook recording. The new memoir project is a blend of traditional audiobook and musical, featuring 21 original songs co-written by Knox. Wendy Moten, Kyndle Wylde, Evan Doan Jenkins, and Stephan Oberhoff are among the 18 performers heard on the new soundtrack. Listen to it below.

Inspired by the author and narrator’s own personal experiences, the songwriter takes listeners on a journey to Foundation House, a diet center where pounds are lost, but friendships are gained through laughter, tears, and unexpected revelations.

Knox's songwriting résumé includes Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond, Dionne Warwick, Liza Minnelli, and Donna Summer. Ger songs have been performed by Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, and more. She has served on the Board of Governors for The Recording Academy (NARAS), the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), and Music Health Alliance (MHA).

Having taught a popular songwriting class at the University of Texas (Austin) for eight years, Knox has also led countless songwriting workshops and symposiums in the US. She is also a sought-after songwriting workshop guest speaker and seminar panelist for such organizations as ASCAP, NSAI and NARAS. Weighting is her first book.

Photo credit Libby Danforth