Listen: Hear Olivia Newton-John's 'Just the Two of Us – The Duets Collection - Volume One' Featuring Never-Before-Released Music

Dame Olivia Newton-John's Just The Two of Us - The Duets Collection Volume One, the first album featuring new and never-before-released recordings since her passing in 2022, available today, May 5, 2023 (on both vinyl and CD and all streaming services) via Green Hill Productions, a subsidiary of Primary Wave.

The 17-track album features Olivia's final recording, the classic "Jolene" with Dolly Parton, and the previously unreleased [on audio CD or vinyl] "Hopelessly Devoted to You" with Mariah Carey. Other duet artists include Barry Gibb, John Travolta, Michael McDonald, Cliff Richard, Richard Marx, Delta Goodrem, Kelly Lang, Vanessa Amorosi, Jon Secada, Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi, and many more.

"My first memory of Olivia was when her song 'Let Me Be There' was a hit. I have loved her ever since," said Dolly Parton. "We had many occasions that we got to share together, either backstage or performing on the same shows, and I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her. I've always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness, and determination."

"My last memory of Olivia was when I sang with her on my song 'Jolene'," added the country music icon. "Olivia, may you rest in peace. You left a spot that no one else will ever fill."

Five-time Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey remembers: "I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to 'Hopelessly Devoted to You.' This is a moment I will never ever forget."

When Olivia first heard "Window in the Wall," an anthem to unify and heal during the pandemic, she knew immediately who she wanted as her duet partner: "I've always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe. The lyrics and melody really resonated with me, and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way - and luckily, she did!"

"After my mom played the song for me, I knew I wanted to record it, not only because it was with my mom but, I felt the lyrics and message might help people see things from another perspective," said Lattanzi. "We are all part of the same human race and if we listen to each other, respect each other and love each other - for both our likenesses and our differences - we might just understand each other a lot more."

Upon its release, "Window in the Wall" reached #1 on the Amazon A/C chart and the music video topped the iTunes Music Video chart.

"When an artist has amassed a career spanning over 50 years, there are sometimes one or two memorable duets. Olivia has been an exception to that rule with almost too many too count, including hit songs with artists from all over the globe," said Blake Davis, General Manager of Green Hill Productions. "It was a lot of fun putting together this record to include many of those songs. This was a project Olivia was excited about releasing and we think it will become an instant fan favorite."

Listen here: