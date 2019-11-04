Lisbon Festival LXM Announces Full Line-up for Debut Event

Lisbon's game-changing techno crew LX Music have announced the final line-up for their biggest ever event, LXM Festival, at Parque das Nações from December 13-15th, 2019.

Paul Kalkbrenner (live), Marcel Dettmann, Art Department, Recondite (live), RØDHÅD, Wehbba and more will join the likes of Ben Klock, Dax J, Paula Temple and Answer Code Request.

Since 2004, LX Music have been building up to this majestic festival debut by throwing legendary parties around Lisbon. Offering up the very best techno acts from the vanguard of the scene, they have built up a keen following of party people of all ages, who know the power of music and its true value as an art form. Putting all their know-how into this bold and adventurous new festival, you can be assured of a brand new and unique experience in this historic city.

The venue is a vast space on the Tagus River with striking design and stunning views. LX Music takeover the Pavillion and will completely transform it into immersive and unforgettable spaces that are all easy to access, and will make for a truly personal and distinctive experience.

Day 1 will be headlined by a show from the previously announced headliner Boris Brejcha as part of his latest album tour, with Ann Clue, Deniz Bul, Theydream, Der Dritte Raum (live), Wehbba, Alex Stein and Midinoize also playing. Day 2, Saturday 14th, is when techno legend Paul Kalkbrenner, moody acid man Recondite and 50 Weapons star Benjamin Damage all play live, while house innovator Art Department DJs with the likes of I Hate Models and more. Day 3 is when Berghain residents Ben Klock, RØDHÅD and Marcel Dettmann headline with a special closing show from Dax J plus Paula Temple, a live show from Answer Code Request and more.

LXM Festival intends to affirm electronic music as an expression of art. It's also a beacon the new generation with plenty to explore, and is very much set to raise the bar for techno events in Portugal.

FRIDAY - 13th December

Boris Brejcha In Concert / Album Release Tour

Ann Clue

Deniz Bul

Theydream

Der Dritte Raum - Live

Wehbba

Alex Stein

Midinoize

SATURDAY - 14th December

Paul Kalkbrenner - Live

ART DEPARTMENT

Recondite - Live

I Hate Models

Benjamin Damage - Live

John-E

Himan

Glove

Trigger

SUNDAY - 15th December

Ben Klock

MARCEL DETTMANN

RØDHÅD

Dax J

Paula Temple

Answer Code Request - Live

Etapp Kyle

ADIEL

Steve Menta





