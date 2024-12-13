Lisa Dawn Miller Releases Cover Of 'Touch Me In The Morning'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Touch Me in the Morning" soared to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 1973 and has now been reimagined by the lyricist's daughter, Lisa Dawn Miller.

"I am so proud to release another song written by my father, legendary songwriter, Ron Miller (ronmillersongbook.com), as part of my journey to share the untold story of one of the greatest songwriters of our time," Lisa said. "My dad originally released 'Touch Me in the Morning' on Diana Ross in the early 1970s which put her on the map as a solo artist. To this day, it remains one of her biggest hits. The lyric is gorgeous," Lisa continued.

The new piano-only single produced by Lisa is a duet featuring artist Marcus H. "I'm so blessed to have such incredible talent on this project starting with Marcus, with the music arrangement by Chris Hardin," Lisa said. "I am especially grateful to my brilliant son, singer/songwriter/actor, Oliver Richman (https://oliverrichman.com), whose extraordinary vocal arrangement brought this record to life."

Oliver's Song-a-Day TikTok @olivesongs11, in which he challenged himself to write a song every day in 2024, has made global headlines with millions tuning in, resulting in numerous viral hits such as "The Ballad of Phil and Phyllis," "How Do You Wear Glasses on Survivor?" "When a Song Fights Back," "Stranger in a Bookstore," "Machine" and numerous others.

Lisa's father's legacy catalogue includes such classic standards as "For Once in My Life," "Heaven Help Us All," "A Place in the Sun," "Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," and holiday classics "Someday at Christmas," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time" (co-written by Lisa's mother, Aurora Miller), and "One Little Christmas Tree," all of which Ron Miller originally released on Stevie Wonder.

Lisa recently released her take on the Christmas classic, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Her 2023 holiday compilation of mostly original songs entitled, "My Favorite Time of Year" was featured in Broadway World's Roundup: The 2023 Christmas Playlist Top 20.

Lisa's new show, "For Once in My Life" premiered in New York City at 54 Below to rave reviews with Broadway World saying, "Sometimes a music event can seem to capture as much magic and emotion as an old fairy tale and, likewise, has an impact that will long be recalled. 'For Once in My Life' is one of those memorable nights of songs and stories. It's moving."

Lisa recently finished directing her husband, Sandy Hackett (son of legendary comedian Buddy Hackett) in "My Buddy" at Centenary Stage in Hackettstown, New Jersey. She is the co-producer of the hit musical "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" in which she also stars as "Frank's One Love." The show, currently in its 15th season will be ringing in the new year at Chamonix Casino in Colorado.

Lisa has produced multiple recordings and directed numerous music videos. She runs her own music publishing company, LDM World (https://ldmworld.com) and is the managing partner of the Ron Miller Legacy Songtrust, and the Aurora Miller Legacy Songtrust.

In December, Lisa introduced the new "Lyric Collection" at her online store, Shop LDM (shopldmworld.com). The new collection offers unique products featuring her father's lyrics.

