Linda Gail Lewis Releases Timely New Single 'Oh Pandemic'

Linda Gail Lewis released "Oh Pandemic", a soulful, blues-filled track that laments contemporary experiences of living during the global pandemic. With sleek guitar riffs throughout, and steady drums layered with a traditional bass foundation, Linda Gail's sage, rich tone laces together lines to make any audience crack a wry smile. Its intertwined, witty phrases whimsically take aim at the inanimate disease, as Linda Gail affirms the universal feeling of grief and loss caused by the virus, while declaring her resilience and resistance to its impacts on humanity's morale, attempting to uplift her listeners. Listen to the single below.

"With the help of God, I wrote about how I, personally, have been feeling and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Playing, singing and traveling to beautiful places has been my life for many years. All of us who make our living performing around the world lost our income virtually overnight. I lost all my tours in Scandinavia and most of my gigs in the United States. Even worse has been the loss of life through the past eight months, and I pray deeply for all of those affected in any way by this horrible virus and its effects. The pandemic has hurt so many deeply, but I still believe it will end soon and we will have our lives back." says Linda Gail Lewis.

The song was highlighted as "5 New Songs You Need To Hear" by Wide Open Country this week and is being played on SiriusXM Outlaw Country.

Like her brother Jerry Lee Lewis, Rockabilly Hall of Fame member Linda Gail Lewis soaked up the sounds of hillbilly music and rhythm and blues in the rural areas of Louisiana. Linda Gail's chief inspiration was Jerry Lee, but later, as the era of rock 'n' roll came into play, she also tuned into the sounds of Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline and Lavern Baker. Linda Gail's official recording debut came when she performed as Jerry Lee's duet partner for Sun Records in 1963. Recording with her brother, she scored a top ten country hit with a version of Carl and Pearl Butler's "Don't Let Me Cross Over." A rousing duet remake of Chuck Berry's "Roll Over Beethoven," a staple of her act, followed it onto the charts. The Lewis duo's 1969 Smash LP Together, featured their rowdy duet style on a variety of country standards and rockers, which led to Linda Gail's debut solo album The Two Sides Of Linda Gail Lewis. Linda Gail's biggest career boost came via legendary Irish rocker Van Morrison after meeting him at a Jerry Lee Lewis convention in England, which then resulted in the 2000 Pointblank/Virgin duet album You Win Again. It reached the pop charts and sold strongly at the duo's live shows becoming her best-selling disc. Over the next 15 years the Delta Music Hall of Fame member toured the world constantly playing some of the biggest and most prestigious rock 'n' roll festivals. In 2015, Lewis cut 12 new rocking tunes, which was released worldwide on an album called Hard Rocking Woman by Lanark Records. In August 2018, Linda Gail released a new album with GRAMMY-nominated Americana/Folk singer Robbie Fulks on Chicago-based Bloodshot Records. Wild, Wild, Wild took the duo on tour across the country and was critically-acclaimed. For more, visit www.lglmusic.com

